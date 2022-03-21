The Reset: Girls soccer pitches 2 shutouts

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Allie Sanderson (8) and Vestavia Hills’ Sarah Frances Gilroy (21) battle for possession during the first half of a match at Thompson Reynolds Stadium at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, March 18, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Oak Mountain baseball team knocked off Vestavia Hills 7-4 last Monday. Davis Gillespie spurred the Eagles offense with a huge game, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and 5 runs batted in. Taylor Bush also hit a solo homer for Oak Mountain to support a solid pitching performance. Matthew Heiberger went 4 1/3 innings, allowing 4 hits and no runs with 7 strikeouts. For Vestavia, Hudson Walburn had the big hit, with a double and 3 RBIs on the night. Jackson Harris notched a pair of hits and an RBI. Grainger West pitched well in relief for the Rebels, as he threw 2 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings.

Vestavia Hills and Chelsea split a doubleheader on Thursday evening, The Rebels won the first game 7-5 and the Hornets earned a 7-4 win in the second game. In the first game, a Vestavia victory, Thomas Watson and Will Cox led the Rebels offense with 2 hits, an extra base hit and 2 RBIs. Pierce Hanna, William Peerson and John Paul Head all drove in runs as well. Harris and Ethan McGriff bookended the pitching performance with strong outings. Harris got the start and allowed 1 run in 4 innings, striking out 6 batters. McGriff threw 3 hitless and scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts.

For Chelsea, Jared Kaplan and Christian Kallaher each knocked in a pair of runs, with Cody Fortenberry also knocking in a run. Carson Camper was stellar in relief, going 4 1/3 scoreless innings with 2 hits allowed.

In the second game, Fortenberry, Campbell McCluney and Kaplan all drove in 2 runs each for the Hornets to lead the way. Andrew Floyd went 5 innings, allowing just 2 hits and no runs with 6 strikeouts. Cox hit a triple and drove in 2 runs for Vestavia, while Walburn doubled and drove in a run.

SOFTBALL

Hewitt-Trussville earned a 4-2 area win over the Vestavia Hills softball team on Thursday. Riley Tyree led the Huskies offense by driving in a couple of runs, while Sara Phillips and Riley Rudick knocked in the other runs. Zaylen Tucker, Kate Hicks and Sarah Hindman split the innings and all pitched well. Tucker and Hicks each gave up a run on 2 hits in over 2 innings of work, while Hindman hurled the last 2 innings in hitless fashion. Kayla Franklin hit a homer for Vestavia, while Libby Pippin knocked in the other run. Tait Davidson pitched well in relief, going 4 2/3 innings and surrendering a run on 3 hits with 5 strikeouts.

Vestavia Hills played in the Buccaneer Round Robin at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex over the weekend. The Rebels began things on Friday with a 5-1 loss to Helena. Caroline Redden drove in the lone run for the Rebels, while Miah Simmons pitched 2 innings and allowed a run on a hit.

Vestavia rebounded to win both games on Saturday. In the first game, a 4-3 win over Chelsea, Abby Gallaspy, Pippin and Redden all drove in runs, while Simmons and Davidson combined to throw the complete 7 innings in the circle. Simmons allowed 3 runs in 3 innings and Davidson threw 4 scoreless, striking out 8 and allowing a single hit.

The Rebels won their final game 11-1 over Arab. Simmons drove in 4 runs in the game and threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Kylie Reid knocked in a pair, while Catherine Cassimus, Redden, Pippin, and MK Meeks all registered RBIs. Ella Gallaspy went 3-for-4 with a triple as well and Reese Johnson scored 3 runs. Elizabeth Yother pitched well, allowing a run on a hit in 3 2/3 innings.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team earned a 4-0 win over Thompson last Wednesday.

On Friday, the Vestavia boys picked up a 3-0 win over Clarkston, while the girls earned an impressive 2-0 win over Hoover.

The Vestavia boys earned another win Saturday, beating The Westminster School out of Tennessee, 5-1.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team competed in the rescheduled King of the Mountain Invitational at Vestavia Hills last Monday. The boys team finished third and the girls were fourth in the team competition.

On the girls side, Crawford West won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:58. Kennedy Moreland won the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, 6 inches. Angelica Vines won the javelin competition with a throw of 114 feet, 8 inches. The 4x400-meter relay team won in 4:20 as well.

Henry Strand won the 1,600-meter run on the boys side, crossing the line in 4:23.

Kaitlyn Wende finished third in the 3,200, Gabby Walls was third in high jump, Catey Rose Callahan was third in shot put, Max Armstrong finished second in the 800, Jonathan Wilson was second and Bo Webb third in the 110-meter hurdles, Wilson and Jack Lockhart were second and third in the 300 hurdles and the boys 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams each finished second.

Vestavia Hills competed in the Homewood Invitational on Saturday. The boys finished second and the girls placed sixth in the team competition.

TENNIS

Last Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills girls tennis team swept Hewitt-Trussville 9-0 and beat Hoover by the same score on Thursday.

The boys also swept Hewitt 9-0 and then beat Hoover 7-2 on Thursday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.