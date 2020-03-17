The Reset: Rebels softball wins 4

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Vestavia Hills Softball Vestavia Hills' Arden Plugge (16) pitches during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Vestavia Hills Softball Complex. Vestavia Hills won 3-1. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the Hoover baseball team slugged its way to a 10-4 win over Vestavia Hills. The Bucs broke open a scoreless tie with seven runs in the third inning to earn the win. Evan Radford knocked a home run in the game, driving home two runs. Davis Young was dynamic from the leadoff spot, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Carter Short and Robby Ashford each doubled and knocked in a pair of runs as well. Carter Zulanas led the Rebels with two hits and two RBIs on the evening.

Vestavia Hills split a doubleheader with Grissom on Thursday. In the first game, the Rebels nearly came back from a big deficit but ultimately fell 13-11. Grissom scored 11 runs in the third inning to take a 12-5 lead, but the Rebels cut the gap all the way down to 12-11 after five innings. In the contest, Zulanas went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Mason Maners also doubled and drove in three runs in the game. The Rebels asserted themselves forcefully in the second game, winning 10-0. Reece Crenshaw knocked in a pair of runs and Graham Duncan was dominant in his five innings of work, as he allowed just one hit.

Vestavia Hills split another doubleheader on Friday, falling to Thompson before rallying to win the second game. In a 14-5 loss, Maners homered for the Rebels. Maners had another stellar game at the plate in a 13-3 win over the Warriors in the nightcap, as he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Jackson Trotman also drove in a pair of runs in the second game of the day. Jack Newman allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings of relief.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team earned an 8-1 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa last Monday. The Rebels got a dominant pitching performance from the combination of Charity Bibbs and Arden Plugge. Bibbs went the first four innings, allowing a run on two hits. Plugge hurled the last three in scoreless fashion, surrendering just two hits. Bibbs also homered in the game. Gwynnie Hornibrook homered and drove in four runs, while Mary Claire Wilson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Vestavia Hills earned another win on Thursday, getting past Hueytown 6-1. Ella Gallaspy led the offensive charge, going 2-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs. Arden Plugge was dominant in the circle, as she allowed just three hits and one run in seven innings of work, while striking out 11 batters. Plugge also notched two hits and drove in a run.

Vestavia Hills competed in the Buccaneer Round Robin at Hoover over the weekend. On Friday, the Rebels began play with a 5-3 loss to Mortimer Jordan. Hornibrook hit a home run for the Rebels in the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Madi Maze, who struck out 12 over six innings.

Vestavia Hills finished up the event with two wins on Saturday. The Rebels began the day with a 9-1 win over Hale County. Kayla Franklin went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Gallaspy drove in two runs as well. Plugge allowed one run on three hits in six innings, along with driving in a run. The Rebels then pulled out a 5-1 win over Benjamin Russell. Tait Davidson threw three scoreless, hitless innings in the circle and Nikki Hammond allowed one run on two hits in four innings.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team dropped its first match of the season while also adding a win to its resume last week. On Tuesday, the Lady Rebels grabbed a 3-1 win over Hewitt-Trussville to improve to 14-0 on the season. The Lady Rebels dropped a 4-0 decision to Oak Mountain on Thursday.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills boys tennis team earned a win over Hoover last Thursday by a 7-2 score. The girls also grabbed a win over Hewitt-Trussville by the same 7-2 margin.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.