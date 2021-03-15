The Reset: Spring sports stay busy

× Expand Kyle Parmley Jag Classic Softball Vestavia Hills' Tait Davidson (4) pitches during a Jag Classic game on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Spain Park High School in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills baseball team knocked off local rival Hoover 4-2. Joseph Sullivan drove in two of those runs and came on for an inning of relief on the mound as well. Jacob Newman got the start for the Rebels, going four innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits. Caleb Shofner allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings of relief as well.

Vestavia Hills suffered a 2-0 loss to Northridge on Thursday, despite a strong pitching performance by Grant Cherry. Cherry threw the complete game, allowing just two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out 12 batters.

Vestavia Hills split a doubleheader with Thompson on Friday. The Rebels fell 5-4 in the final inning in the first game, despite a three-hit performance from Sullivan. He drove in a run as well. The Rebels rebounded for a 7-1 victory in the second game. Jay Faulkner drove in two runs. Jack Hoppenjans and Brennan Cohen combined for a strong pitching performance. Hoppenjans allowed an unearned run on a hit with eight strikeouts and Cohen struck out nine over 3 1/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

Last Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills softball team suffered a 5-0 loss to Class 7A, Area 6 foe Spain Park. On Thursday, the Rebels fell to Springville 5-1.

The Rebels played in the Hoover Round Robin over the weekend. On Friday, the Rebels took down Mortimer Joran 14-4. Nikki Hammond hit a home run and led the offense with four runs batted in. Gwynnie Hornibrook homered as well, knocking in three runs. Kayla Franklin and Libby Pippin each knocked in two runs.

Vestavia impressed again on Saturday, winning its two games. Tait Davidson pitched a gem in a 5-1 win over Helena. She allowed just one run on two hits with nine strikeouts in six innings. The Rebels then blew past Oxford 12-1. Hammond, Hornibrook, Franklin and Pippin all knocked in a pair of runs to supplement Charity Bibbs’ pitching performance. She allowed one run on three hits in five innings.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday evening, the Vestavia Hills girls knocked off Hewitt-Trussville 3-0 in an area matchup. Kaylee Dressback, Anna Towry and Julia Woodruff scored the goals for the Rebels. The Vestavia boys beat Hewitt-Trussville as well, earning a 6-0 victory.

Vestavia Hills swept area opponent Gadsden City on Friday evening. The boys picked up a 5-1 win, while the girls ran away with a 10-0 victory.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team hosted the King of the Mountain Invitational last Saturday. Azaria Wright was the lone individual winner for the Rebels, as she prevailed in the long jump competition.

