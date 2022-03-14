The Reset: Rebels baseball wins 3

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia Hills’ Thomas Watson (16) bunts during an at-bat in a game between the Bucs and the Rebels at the Hoover High School baseball field on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team fell to Hoover on Wednesday night, 7-2. Cade Carr went deep for the Bucs, driving in 3 runs on the night. Andrew Batson jumpstarted the offense from the leadoff spot, going 2-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Lucas Steele and Carter Milliron each tallied 2 hits and an RBI as well. Brewer Smith got the start for Hoover, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Colin Rengering finished things off with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. For Vestavia Hills, William Peerson and John Paul Head drove in the runs. Ryan Vermillion pitched well in the start, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits in 5 innings of work.

Vestavia Hills got back on the winning track Thursday, beating Austin 6-1. Duncan Tapscott went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs to lead the Rebels offense. Thomas Watson was 2-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs as well. John Paul Head doubled and knocked in a run, while Barrett Harper and Ethan McGriff combined for the strong pitching performance. Harper allowed a run on 2 hits in 4 innings, while McGriff struck out 5 in 3 scoreless innings.

On Friday, the Rebels took both ends of a doubleheader from Thompson, winning 14-7 and 2-0. In the first win, Pierce Hanna hit 2 homer runs and drove in 4 runs to lead the way. Head hit a homer as well and scored 3 runs. Watson went 4-for-5, notching a double and 2 RBIs, while Hudson Walburn and Grant Downey each had 2 RBIs as well. Peerson doubled and knocked in a run and Caiden Howle allowed a single run in 2 innings of work on the mound. In the second game, Downey notched a pair of hits and drove in a run. Aiden Black got the start and was stellar, throwing 6 innings of 3-hit ball, with 6 strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team earned an 8-4 win over Curry last Thursday. MC Meeks, Kayla Franklin and Miah Simmons all drove in a pair of runs for the Rebels in the win. Ella Gallaspy notched a pair of hits, drove in a run and scored three times. Kylie Reid also knocked in a run. Simmons pitched well in her outing, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing 2 runs. Linley Tubbs hit a home run for Curry.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills soccer teams earned wins in important area matches last Friday, with the boys earning a 5-2 win and the girls edging out a 2-1 win.

In the boys game, Levi Edmonds, Eli Jennings and Parker Dennie scored to allow the Rebels to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Hewitt-Trussville scored a pair of goals in succession to cut the deficit to a goal, before Jennings socred his second to make it 4-2. Andrew Nelson put the game away with a goal to make it 5-2. The boys team is now 3-0 in area play.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team won the Joe King Memorial Tournament at Auburn University Club last week. The tournament was originally set to be a two-day event, but the second day was rained out. Vestavia Hills took the title, finishing one shot ahead of Mountain Brook after the first day of play. Pierce Becker, Ward Harris and Jay Clemmer all made the all-tournament team for the Rebels.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.