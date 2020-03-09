The Reset: Lady Rebels win Falcon Fest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Soccer. The Vestavia Hills High School girls soccer team won the Falcon Fest Tournament on March 7, 2020.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team began last week with a 10-3 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Tuesday afternoon. The Rebels scored runs in four consecutive innings, starting in the second inning, and pulled away for the win. Pierce Hanna led the offensive charge, as he hit a home run and drove in four runs in the game. Carter Zulanas finished with two RBIs as well. Jackson Halla got the win on the mound, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits.

Over the weekend, Vestavia Hills competed in the Perfect Game High School Showdown. On Thursday, the Rebels dropped both of their pool games. Reece Crenshaw drove in the only two runs in a 9-2 loss to Doral Academy (Fla.). In the second game, the Rebels fell to Loganville (Ga.) 7-0.

On Friday, the Rebels fell to Westminster Christian (Fla.) 2-0. Grant Cherry pitched well in defeat, as he hurled six innings and struck out nine, while allowing two unearned runs.

Vestavia Hills finished up play in the Perfect Game event on Saturday, as the Rebels suffered a tough 8-7 loss to IMG Academy (Fla.)’s Black team. IMG scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the win. For Vestavia, Wilson Owen knocked in two runs.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer team finished out “area week” with a 2-1 record. Vestavia beat Mountain Brook the week prior and continued to win with a 2-0 victory over Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday. Alex Sarabia got the Rebels on the board with a goal assisted by Aaron McFarlin before the half.

After halftime, the Rebels continued their attack getting a Caleb Basselin goal with 27 minutes remaining in the contest.

The Rebels couldn’t follow up the two area wins with a sweep of the area, as the Rebels fell to Spain Park 1-0 on Friday.

The girls added five wins to their resume, including winning the Falcon Fest Tournament. The week started with an area win over Spain Park 2-0 on Tuesday giving the Lady Rebels their first area win on the season.

The Lady Rebels owned the Falcon Fest, gaining wins against St. John Paul (2-1) and Boaz (10-0) on the first day of the tournament. After beating St. John Paul again, 2-1, in the semifinals, the Lady Rebels faced John Carroll in the finals. After a scoreless bout till the double-overtime shootout, Vestavia sank three goals in the double overtime period while Alison Stubbs saved three penalty kicks to keep Vestavia perfect on the season.

The Lady Rebels are 13-0 on the season and 1-0 in area play.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.