The Reset: Lady Rebels reach state final

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) shoots for 3-points in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game against Auburn at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team played in the state final four for the first time since 2006 last week, reaching the state final. The Lady Rebels dominated Auburn in the Class 7A semifinals. Click here for the story of that game.

On Saturday, Vestavia fell to Hoover in the state championship in a tight contest. Click here to see the story of that game.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team suffered a 6-2 loss to Homewood last Tuesday. Four Homewood pitchers combined to keep the Vestavia lineup under wraps. Brian Condon began things with 2 scoreless innings, followed by Tripp Gann, who threw 2 innings. Rigdon Gibbons threw a hitless inning and Charlie Teel earned his third straight save with 2 scoreless innings. Taylor Patterson had 2 hits, including a homer and 2 RBIs. Jack Couch drove in a pair as well. For Vestavia, Jackson Harris and Pierce Hanna each knocked in a run. Ethan McGriff pitched well in relief, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Vestavia Hills got back on track Thursday with an 8-0 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. Will Cox went deep for the Rebels, driving in a pair of runs. Hudson Walburn and Harris each notched a pair of hits, with Walburn registering 2 RBIs and Harris knocking in a run as well. Christopher Johnston, John Paul Head and Grant Downey each tallied an RBI. Barrett Harper got the start and was stellar, allowing 2 hits in 5 scoreless innings. Carson Ray pitched 2 scoreless innings in relief.

Vestavia Hills swept a doubleheader against Gardendale on Saturday, winning 10-0 and 4-3. In the first game, Hanna hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs. Cox had 2 hits and 2 RBIs, while Thomas Watson, Jay Faulkner and Walburn knocked in runs as well. Harris pitched the shutout, allowing a single hit in 6 innings of work, with 5 strikeouts.

The second game was much closer, with Watson’s walk-off hit lifting the Rebels to a 4-3 win. Walburn and Harris drove in runs as well. Aiden Black and McGriff split the mound time, with Black allowing 2 unearned runs in 5 innings and McGriff allowing a run on 2 hits over the final 2 innings.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball was upset by Oak Mountain 13-8 in the Class 7A, Area 6 opener last Tuesday. Vestavia jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Eagles responded with 10 runs over the third and fourth innings to take a lead they would not relinquish. Kristian Carr was the star for Oak Mountain, hitting two doubles and driving in 6 runs on the night. She also pitched 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Dubose drove in 3 runs, while Zaleski, Katona, Alea Rye and Makenzie Price all drove in a run. For Vestavia, Miah Simmons knocked in a pair of runs, while Ella Gallaspy went 3-for-4 with an RBI, 3 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Caroline Redden was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Libby Pippin, Reese Johnson and Kylie Reid all knocked in a run as well.

Vestavia Hills played in the Wetumpka tournament over the weekend, beginning things with a pair of victories Friday. The Rebels took a 14-0 win over Alabama Christian in the first game. Gallaspy and Catherine Cassimus each knocked in a pair of runs to spearhead the attack, while Tait Davidson had 2 RBIs and threw 3 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. Kayla Franklin, Caroline Redden, MC Meeks, Reid and Elizabeth Yother all knocked in a run. Yother pitched 2 innings as well, not allowing a hit. The Rebels finished off the night with a 10-2 win over Spanish Fort. Pippin ripped 3 doubles, driving in a pair of runs. Simmons and Davidson each drove in 2 runs, while Simmons struck out 6 batters in 5 innings of work. Reid tripled and drove in a run of her own.

Vestavia made a run to the semifinals of the tournament Saturday. The Rebels began the day with a 4-2 win over Montgomery Catholic, as Pippin and Reid hit homers, while Simmons and Davidson combined to throw 6 innings in the circle. The Rebels then broke out the bats in a 16-6 win over Calera. Redden had the big game, going 2-for-3 with 2 doubles, 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Simmons and Pippen each drove in 3 as well, with Franklin knocking in a pair. Meeks, Davidson and Reid each drove in a run as well. Vestavia then took down a tough Beulah team 4-0, as Davidson did not allow a hit over 5 innings of work. Franklin, Redden and Simmons each drove in a run in the game.

Defending state runner-up Fairhope took down Vestavia Hills 3-2 in the semifinals. Pippin drove in a run and Simmons pitched well, allowing 3 unearned runs on 2 hits in 3 2/3 innings of work.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer team earned a 3-1 win over Spain Park last Thursday, continuing the great start to the season.

Both Vestavia teams took down John Carroll on Friday, with the girls winning 5-0 and the boys earning a 2-1 win.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team competed in the Husky March Classic last Saturday. Kennedy Moreland won the pole vault event, clearing 11 feet. John Stephens won the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.89 seconds, while Alex Leath won the 400 in 49.54 seconds. Bo Webb won the 300-meter hurdles in 38.88 seconds as well.

Other podium finishers for the Rebels included Claire Spooner (third in 800), Catey Rose Callahan (second in discus), Angelica Vines (second in javelin), Matthew Rainer (third in 200), Webb (second in 110 hurdles). The boys 4x100-meter relay team finished second and the 4x400 team was third.

