The Reset: Rebels win Jag Classic

Vestavia Hills' Gwynnie Hornibrook (32) hits the ball during a Jag Classic game on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Spain Park High School in Hoover.

BASEBALL

Last Thursday, the Vestavia Hills baseball team began play in the Perfect Game High School Showdown tournament with a couple games at the Hoover Met Complex. In the Rebels’ first game of the day, they fell to Oxford 4-1, despite a strong outing on the mound from Carter Tyus, who allowed two hits in six innings of work. The Rebels fell to Loganville (Ga.) 9-2 in the second game.

The Rebels knocked off Trinity Christian (Fla.) 5-1 on Friday, behind a strong pitching performance from Brennan Cohen. He went seven innings, surrendering just an unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts.

Vestavia Hills concluded the tournament on Saturday with an 8-7 win over Helena in eight innings. The Rebels scored five runs across the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game. Pierce Hanna went 3-for-3 on the day with a home run. Joseph Sullivan went 2-for-5 with two triples and two RBIs. He also threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, giving up two hits and no runs. Caleb Shofner was also solid in relief, going 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

SOFTBALL

Last Thursday, the Vestavia Hills softball team notched a 6-3 win over Tuscaloosa County. Nikki Hammond was the star for the Rebels, as she hit two home runs on the night and drove in four runs. Kayla Franklin hit a homer and knocked in a pair of runs as well. Charity Bibbs went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts.

The Rebels played in Spain Park’s Jag Classic over the weekend. They won both of their pool games on Friday, beginning with an 8-0 win over Alma Bryant. Tait Davidson homered and drove in two runs, while throwing four one-hit innings with eight strikeouts. Libby Pippin hit a home run and Gwynnie Hornibrook drove in two runs.

Vestavia Hills made a run on Saturday to win the tournament. The Rebels began the day with a 5-2 win over Enterprise. Hornibrook hit a home run and drove in two runs to lead the offense. Davidson was strong on the mound, striking out eight as she allowed two unearned runs in five innings. In their second game, Bibbs pitched a gem in a 2-1 win over Thompson. Bibbs allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts in six innings of work.

In the semifinals, the Rebels blew out Dale County 12-0. Ella Gallaspy tallied three hits and drove in a run. Davidson doubled and knocked in two runs, while allowing three hits and striking out six in four scoreless innings. Hornibrook had the go-ahead hit in a 4-3 win over Spain Park in the final. She drove in two runs and Davidson pitched four more solid innings to lead the Rebels to the title.

SOCCER

Last Wednesday, the Vestavia Hills girls soccer team beat Hoover 3-0. On Friday, the Vestavia boys fell to Dalton (Ga.) 7-1 and the girls beat Cullman 2-0.

