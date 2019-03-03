The Reset: Spring sports in full swing

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Vestavia Hills Softball Vestavia Hills' Mary Claire Wilson (10) bats during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Jim Brown Field in Hoover.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team got its week off to a strong start last Monday with a 6-1 win over Helena. On the mound, Eli Sawyer gave up a single run in three innings and Graham Duncan followed with four hitless innings to finish the contest. The Rebels got all their runs in a big second inning, as Wilson Owen plated a pair of runs with a double. Hinton Livings and Mason Maners each contributed two hits as well.

The Rebels welcomed in Johns Creek (Ga.) on Friday and made their early runs stand up in a 3-0 win. Ben Saway went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Sean Smyth had two RBIs. Garrison Cherry was lights out on the mound, going the complete seven innings and allowing just five hits. He also struck out six.

Vestavia Hills hosted another out-of-state opponent on Saturday in JSerra (Ca.). The Rebels managed a doubleheader sweep, beginning with a 5-4 win in eight innings in the first game. Owen’s groundball scored a run and lifted Vestavia to the walk-off win. Colton Lewis got the start and went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts. The Rebels made three early runs stand up in a 3-1 win in the second contest. Maners’ two-run triple was the highlight offensively. Grant Cherry and Eric Schroeder combined for a two-hitter.

SOFTBALL

Hoover took down crosstown rival Vestavia Hills last Monday, coming back from a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 on Haley Green’s walk-off double. The Rebels took a five-run lead into the bottom of the fourth inning on the strength of Mary Claire Wilson’s double, two runs and two RBIs and Gwynnie Hornibrook’s RBI double, but the Bucs chipped away. They notched three runs in the fourth, one more in the sixth and won on Green’s double to the warning track in left center field. Brookelyn Cannon gave Hoover 3 1/3 solid innings of relief in the circle, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out seven.

Vestavia Hills suffered a tough 4-3 loss to Helena on Tuesday evening, as the Huskies plated the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to win. The Rebels jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to RBI singles by Hornibrook and Nikki Hammond and a sacrifice fly from Annie Kate Parks. But that was all the Rebels could muster, and Helena tied the game in the fourth and went ahead in the final frame.

The Rebels competed in Spain Park’s Jaguar Classic over the weekend, and split their pool games on Friday. Hornibrook’s groundball gave Vestavia Hills a 2-1 win over Jasper in the first game, consolidating a strong performance in the circle for Nikki Hammonds, who gave up just one run on one hit and struck out nine. The Rebels did not fare well in the second game, losing to Northview 16-0. Due to rain on Saturday morning, the Rebels were unable to play the remainder of the tournament.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills boys tennis team was in action last week. The Rebels pulled out a 5-4 win over Spain Park on Monday. Sam Smith, George Fan, Ethan Arrington and Jack Kimbrough all won their singles matches, while the No. 2 doubles tandem of Daniel Wheeler and Arrington won as well. On Wednesday, the Rebels took down Mountain Brook 6-3. Wheeler, Fan, Gray Moore and Kimbrough won singles, while doubles pairs of Smith and Moore and Fan and Kimbrough notched wins as well.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team continued its hot start to the season. The Lady Rebels opened Class 7A, Area 6 play on Tuesday with a 5-0 win at Hewitt-Trussville. Over the weekend, they won the Southeastern Shootout in Huntsville after knocking off Bob Jones, Huntsville and James Clemens.

Vestavia Hills is now 8-0 on the season. The team will play an area match at Spain Park on Tuesday, play a non-area match at John Carroll on Thursday and host Smiths Station on Saturday.

The Vestavia Hills boys (6-2) dropped their area opener to Mountain Brook 1-0 on Thursday. They will return to area play this week, hosting Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday and traveling to Spain Park on Friday. The Rebels also will host Smiths Station on Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field teams opened their outdoor seasons on Saturday at the Hoover Open with Relays. The Rebels girls won the meet, while the boys placed second.

Angelica Vines (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 400 meters), Crawford West (800 meters, 1,600 meters) and Katherine Ratliff (javelin) all won events for the Vestavia girls.

Ethan Strand (800, 1,600), and Jake Haston (pole vault) won events for the Vestavia boys.

