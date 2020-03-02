The Reset: Rebels' spring sports in full swing

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Vestavia Hills Softball Vestavia Hills' Charity Bibbs (22) pitches during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Vestavia Hills Softball Complex. Vestavia Hills won 3-1. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team was back in action last Wednesday, blanking Pelham 10-0 on a cold night. The Rebels scored five runs in the first inning and cruised from there. Mason Maners drove in a pair of runs for the Rebels. Vestavia got five strong innings from Carter Tyus on the mound, as he allowed five hits and struck out six batters.

The Rebels picked up another win on Thursday, beating Oxford 6-4. Maners registered two hits and two RBIs in the game, while Jackson Halla and Jacob Newman combined to get the win on the mound. Halla threw four innings, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned). Newman went the final three innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit.

Vestavia Hills earned a 5-3 win over Austin on Friday. Carter Zulanas had a pair of hits, including a double, and an RBI in the game. Graham Duncan earned the win on the mound, going six innings and allowing three runs.

Vestavia Hills rounded out the week by splitting a doubleheader on Saturday against a pair of teams from Georgia. In the first game, the Rebels fell to Lambert 13-6. Braden Glenn was a bright spot offensively, as he went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Against Denmark, the Rebels earned a 5-2 victory. Jack Hoppenjans earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits and two runs over four innings. Maners finished with a double and two RBIs as well.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team began last week with a 12-1 rout of Calera on Tuesday. The Rebels put five runs on the board in the first inning and never looked back. Charity Bibbs hit a home run in the game, while Maddie Crane and Sydney Harris each drove home three runs. Gwynnie Hornibrook had a pair of hits and RBIs as well. Nikki Hammond and Arden Plugge combined to allow just the one run over five innings of work.

Vestavia Hills earned a 3-1 win over Hoover on Wednesday evening. The Rebels scored single runs over the first three innings and held on. Mary Claire Wilson and Hammond contributed solo home runs to the cause. Bibbs pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out nine. Brookelyn Cannon pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the Bucs and drove in the team’s lone run in the seventh inning.

Vestavia Hills traveled to Panama City, Fla., over the weekend for the Florida-USA High School Challenge. On Friday, the Rebels split a pair of games. In the first game, the Rebels fell to Tate (Fla.) 5-0. Arden Plugge pitched three scoreless innings of relief in the game. The Rebels rebounded to earn a 3-0 win over Lincoln in the nightcap. Hammond hit a home run for the Rebels and Bibbs threw seven dominant innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 12.

Vestavia Hills finished its run in the tournament on Saturday by splitting a pair of games. The Rebels first beat Escambia 2-1 behind Plugge’s pitching. She allowed just one run on two hits in seven innings of work. Ella Gallaspy hit her first varsity home run in the Rebels’ ensuing 4-3 loss to Chiles.

SOCCER

Vestavia Hills continued to win, earning two more victories during the week. The Lady Rebels first met Auburn on Feb. 26. Nothing was finding the back of the net early, but Vestavia ramped up the offensive production with 15 minutes to play in the first half. Julia Woodruff punched one in to give the Lady Rebels the lead.

Ella Denton found the back of the net two minutes later in the contest to extend the lead further. The Lady Rebels added one more goal in the second half to complete the shutout.

The Lady Rebels continued their winning ways with a 4-0 shutout over Hoover. Vestavia is still perfect for the season with no losses and no ties.

The boys team stayed in the win column with two wins during the week as well. After a shutout 3-0 win over Auburn on Feb. 26, the Rebels outscored Mountain Brook for another win.

Vestavia earned the 3-2 win over Mountain Brook for the first area win of the season. The Rebels are now 3-0 overall for the season.

TENNIS

Both Vestavia teams fell to Mountain Brook during the week. The girls dropped their match against Mountain Brook 8-1 on Feb. 25. The boys team fought but lost a close one 5-4 in the end on Feb. 26.

The Vestavia girls tennis team won the Top Seed Invitational Tournament on Feb. 28. The boys team won two matches and lost one during the same tournament.

GOLF

The boy’s golf team finished in sixth place out of 17 teams at the Joe King Memorial Tournament in Auburn over the weekend. The Rebels started day two in a tie for second place.

The Vestavia girl’s golf team competed in the Winter’s End Invitational at Ol’ Colony in Tuscaloosa Feb. 27.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.