The Reset: Lady Rebels fall in regional final heartbreaker

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ head coach John David Smelser and the Rebels bench react on the sideline in the AHSAA Class 7A Northeast Regional final at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The Huskies defeated the Rebels 48-46 to advance to the Class 7A State semi-final at Bartow Arena on March 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team had its season ended by Hewitt-Trussville last Wednesday, as the Lady Rebels lost in the Class 7A Northeast Regional final. Click here for a recap of the game.

Vestavia Hills concluded the season with a 30-4 record.

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills baseball team suffered a narrow 5-4 loss to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. In the game, Hudson Walburn homered for the Rebels, while Alden Windham pitched four solid innings in his start. He surrendered just one run on four hits.

Vestavia Hills got the better end of another one-run game on Thursday, as the Rebels beat Oak Mountain 3-2. Carter Tyus pitched well for the Rebels, allowing an unearned run on two hits in five innings.

SOFTBALL

Last Thursday, the Vestavia Hills softball earned a strong 7-1 win over Hoover. Tait Davidson was stellar in the circle, allowing an unearned run on four hits in a complete game performance, striking out eight in the process. Nikki Hammond hit a grand slam for the Rebels. Charity Bibbs tallied three hits, including a home run and two runs batted in. Kayla Franklin also homered.

SOCCER

Last Monday, the Vestavia Hills girls soccer team began the week with a dominant 6-0 victory over Southside-Gadsden.

The Lady Rebels dominated John Carroll 9-0 on Thursday. Julia Woodruff scored three goals and added an assist, while Sarah Francis Gilroy scored twice and assisted on another.

On Friday, the Vestavia boys pitched a 2-0 shutout over Thompson.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.