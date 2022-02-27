The Reset: Lady Rebels headed back to final four

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith and Jill Gaylard celebrate as they notch their ticket to the state semifinals after defeating Hewitt-Trussville 59-43 in the Class 7A girls Northeast Regional Final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Matthews Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team broke through to the state final four for the first time since 2006 with its win over Hewitt-Trussville in the Class 7A Northeast Regional final last Monday. Click here for the story of the game.

Vestavia will face Auburn at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team earned a 3-2 win over Calera last Tuesday. Will Cox drove in a run for the Rebels, but the story was the team’s pitching. Barrett Harper went 6 innings on the hill, allowing 2 unearned runs on 3 hits to go along with 9 strikeouts. Ryan Vermillion came on for the save, striking out the side in the final inning.

Vestavia Hills split a doubleheader with Madison Academy on Saturday, losing 7-6 and winning 4-3 in a pair of one-run games. In the loss, Pierce Hanna hit a home run and drove in 2 runs in the game. Christopher Johnston also knocked in a pair, while Hudson Walburn had 2 hits and an RBI.

In the win, Cox led the offense with a double and 2 RBIs. Walburn finished with 2 hits and 2 runs, while Thomas Watson and Mason Perrigo drove in a run each. Jackson Harris was solid on the mound, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 6 hits in 5 innings of work. Ethan McGriff and Aiden Black finished it off by each pitching a hitless and scoreless inning in relief.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team earned a 2-1 win over Hoover on Thursday night. The Rebels broke the tie in the sixth inning after scoring a run on a wild pitch. Abby Gallaspy knocked in the other run for Vestavia. Miah Simmons and Tait Davidson combined to hold the Hoover offense down. Simmons allowed a run on 4 hits in 4 2/3 innings of work, while Davidson worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings. For Hoover, Bella Foran notched a pair of hits, including a triple, and drove in a run. Gracie Hillman registered 2 hits and 2 stolen bases. Olivia Christian pitched well, going 6 innings and allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.

Vestavia Hills played in the Patriot Classic in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. The Rebels began the tournament with two wins Friday in pool play. The Rebels started things with a dominant 7-0 win over American Christian. Kayla Franklin hit a home run and drove in three runs in the contest. Simmons and Kylie Reid each doubled and knocked in 2 runs. Davidson was dominant in the circle, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 8 in 4 scoreless innings.

The Rebels then played a thrilling contest, outlasting Hueytown 10-9. Libby Pippin led the offense with 3 RBIs in the game, with MK Meeks and Reid each driving in a pair for the Rebels.

Vestavia Hills finished up play in the tournament Saturday. The Rebels began the day with a 3-1 win over Hatton. Caroline Redden, Simmons and Reid each knocked in a run for the Rebels, while Simmons and Davidson split the 4 innings in the circle. Thompson knocked off Vestavia 2-0 to knock the Rebels out. Davidson pitched well, going 4 innings and allowing 4 hits.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills boys soccer team knocked off Hewitt-Trussville 1-0, while the girls fell 3-0 to Homewood.

The Vestavia Hills girls got back in the win column Thursday, beating Cullman 2-1.

The Vestavia boys played in the Florence Soccer Challenge over the weekend, beginning things with a 4-2 win over Cullman on Friday. On Saturday, the Rebels beat Florence 3-0 before falling to Albertville 5-4.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team finished third in the David Miller Memorial Tournament in Mobile last week. Jay Clemmer was the second-best individual and Ward Harris finished fourth, with both being named to the all-tournament team.

