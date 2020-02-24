The Reset: Lady Rebels' season ends, wrestling finishes 2nd, spring sports begin

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media VHHS girls vs. Austin Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) dribbles the ball downcourt during a Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Austin on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. The Rebels sealed a spot in the Elite 8 by defeating the Black Bears 54-49. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team finished up an incredible season last week. After finishing as the runner-up in the area tournament, the Lady Rebels defeated Austin 54-49 on Feb. 13 in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals. Last Tuesday, the girls hung tough with Spain Park but fell 42-37. Click here for a recap of that game.

The Lady Rebels finished the season with a 23-11 record.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling season came to a close on Feb. 15 at the state tournament, as the Rebels finished second in Class 7A, totaling 153.5 points to Thompson’s 166.5. The teams were separated by a half point entering the final day of the tournament, before Thompson pulled away. Jack Lamey, John Edwards and Sam Willoughby all won individual titles for the Rebels.

Look for extended coverage of the state tournament in the April edition of Vestavia Voice.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team is off to a 1-2 start on the season. Last Monday, the Rebels fell to Briarwood 10-7. Carter Zulanas and Luis Villalba each drove in a pair of runs for Vestavia, while Caplan Bashinsky threw 2 1/3 hitless and scoreless innings.

On Saturday, Vestavia split a doubleheader with Madison Academy, dominating the first game 10-0 before falling 1-0 in the second game. In the first game, Braden Glenn was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Graham Duncan was strong, as he gave up two hits and struck out five in five innings. In the second game, Grant Cherry was solid, giving up one run on two hits in five innings.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team is off to a strong 4-1 start to the season after competing in the Leeds Greenwave Classic last weekend. The Rebels won both games on Friday, beating Northside 6-1 and Pell City 5-0. In the Northside win, Charity Bibbs had a home run and three RBIs to go along with four innings of one-run ball in the circle. Against Pell City, Mary Claire Wilson homered and drove in two runs, while Nikki Hammond threw a one-hitter in four innings, striking out seven.

On Saturday, the Rebels beat Oak Mountain and Oxford before falling to area foe Spain Park in the final. In a 6-3 win over Oak Mountain, Bibbs and Annie Kate Parks both homered. In the 8-4 victory over Oxford, Gwynnie Hornibrook was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Wilson had a homer and two RBIs. The Rebels fell to Spain Park 4-1.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team pulled out a 2-0 win over Huntsville on Feb. 13 and won big twice last week, outscoring opponents 13-0. Vestavia beat Smiths Station 6-0 on Wednesday before a 7-0 win over Grissom on Friday.

The Lady Rebels have started the season with a 6-0 record.

The boys team dropped matches against Westminster Christian and Bob Jones, each by a 2-1 score, over the weekend of Feb. 14-15 at the Rick Grammer Invitational. The Rebels also earned a win Feb. 14 over Fort Payne by a 4-0 score.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills boys tennis team started the year on the right foot with a 7-2 victory over Briarwood last Wednesday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.