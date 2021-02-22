The Reset: Lady Rebels advance to regional final

× 1 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Rebels react after defeating Huntsville 66-42 during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game against Huntsville at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) dribbles the ball guarded by Huntsville’s Ja’Kyah Smith (5) during a regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Josie Edwards (34) shoots the ball guarded by a Huntsville defender during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Ally Smith (10) shoots for 3-points guarded by Huntsville’s Desjornae Cross (1) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Carley Smith (4) dribbles the ball downcourt guarded by Hutnsville’s Kyriuna McClendon (2) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) shoots for 3-points during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game against Huntsville at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Josie Edwards (34) shoots a layup guarded by Huntsville’s Somara Butcher (34) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Alison Stubbs (21) looks to make a play guarded by the Huntsville defense during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Josie Edwards (34) shoots the ball guarded by a Huntsville defender during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) dribbles the ball towards the goal guarded by Huntsville’s Sarah Mathis (4) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Anna Towry (5) dribbles the ball downcourt during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game against Huntsville at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Ally Smith (10) shoots for 3-points during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game against Huntsville at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Vestavia Hills cheerleaders perform during a timeout in a girls class 7A regional semi-final game against Huntsville at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) passes the ball guarded by Huntsville’s Ja’Kyah Smith (5) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Josie Edwards (34) shoots a layup guarded by Huntsville’s Ashari Tate (12) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Carley Smith (4) dribbles the ball downcourt guarded by Hutnsville’s Kyriuna McClendon (2) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Anna Towry (5) takes the ball downcourt guarded by Huntsville’s Gracie Prince (11) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Anna Towry (5) dribbles the ball guarded by Huntsville’s Ja’Kyah Smith (5) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Ally Perry (23) shoots a layup guarded by Huntsville’s Somara Butcher (34) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ head coach John Smelser during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Madison Moore (5) moves towards the goal to shoot a layup guarded by the Huntsville defense during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Anna Towry (5) shoots a layup guarded by Huntsville’s Ashari Tate (12) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Vestavia Hills cheerleaders perform during a timeout in a girls class 7A regional semi-final game against Huntsville at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ head coach John Smelser talks to Vestavia Hills’ Jill Gaylard (2) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game against Huntsville at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) shoots a layup guarded by a Huntsville defender during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) shoots for 3-points during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game against Huntsville at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Rebels react on the bench during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game against Huntsville at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) shoots for 3-points guarded by Huntsville’s Sarah Mathis (4) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Jill Gaylard (2) shoots a layup guarded by Huntsville’s Gracie Prince (11) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) shoots for 3-points during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game against Huntsville at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 31 of 31 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Jill Gaylard (2) dribbles the ball guarded by Huntsville’s Zakieah Berry (24) during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Friday, the Vestavia Hills basketball teams were in action in the Class 7A regional semifinal round. The Lady Rebels began the day with a 66-42 win over Huntsville, notching their second consecutive trip to the regional finals. For Vestavia, Josie Edwards finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Emma Smith posted a double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Ally Smith and Jill Gaylard each posted 11 points as well.

The Vestavia boys did not have the same fortune, falling to Huntsville 58-34, their season ending with a 26-5 record.

This Wednesday, the Lady Rebels take on Hewitt-Trussville in the regional final at 9 a.m. at Jacksonville State University.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team began its season last Wednesday with an 8-1 win over Briarwood. The Rebels got contributions from several players in the winning effort. Jacob Newman doubled and drove in two runs, while Joseph Sullivan finished with two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs. Carter Tyus and Brennan Cohen each pitched a pair of scoreless innings as well.

The Rebels and Briarwood faced off once again on Thursday, with the Rebels claiming an 8-2 victory. In the win, Thomas Watson and Grayson Dobbins each registered a pair of hits and two RBIs. Caleb Shofner got the start on the mound and hurled two hitless innings with two strikeouts. Carson Ray, Ethan McGriff and Jackson Halla all had scoreless outings as well.

Vestavia Hills swept a doubleheader against Madison Academy on Saturday, 7-3 and 9-3. In the first game, Pierce Hanna went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the offense. Sullivan had a double, homer and two runs batted in. Grant Cherry was strong on the mound, allowing a lone hit in five scoreless innings. In the second game, Christopher Johnston finished with a triple, home run and three RBIs. Jacob Newman homered as well, while Jack Hoppenjans gave up two runs (one earned) in four innings.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team began its season over the weekend at the Greenwave Classic in Leeds. On Friday, the Rebels split a pair of games, losing to Helena 5-1 and beating St. Clair County 6-3. In the win, Charity Bibbs got a double and drove in a run.

The Rebels won two of their three games on Saturday. They beat Leeds 5-2 to start the day, as Gwynnie Hornibrook hit a homer, Laura Faith Beard had a double and two RBIs and Bibbs gave up two unearned runs in four innings of work. The Rebels then knocked off Thompson 2-0. Bibbs homered and Tait Davidson went six dominant innings, allowing just three and striking out five. Vestavia lost to Helena 10-1 in the semifinals.

SOCCER

Last Saturday, the Vestavia Hills girls soccer team fell to Huntsville 2-1. The Vestavia boys beat Fort Payne 2-0 and fell to Huntsville 1-0.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.