The Reset: Basketball season ends, spring sports underway

× Expand Kamp Fender Vestavia's Paul Michael Hargrove (0) shoots a layup during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys basketball team saw its season come to a close last Tuesday, as the Rebels fell to Mountain Brook in the Class 7A Northwest Regional final. Click here for a full recap of the game.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team got its season off to a good start last Monday with a 3-0 win over Athens. The Rebels scored all three runs in the game in the bottom of the second inning, as they began the inning with three straight extra-base hits. Eric Schroeder led off with a triple; Sean Smyth swapped places with him with a triple of his own; and Hinton Livings followed with a double and scored on Ben Murphree’s groundout. Colton Lewis got the start on the mound and struck out 11 batters in four innings. Eli Sawyer hurled two innings, and Smyth closed the game with a perfect final frame.

The Rebels notched a pair of one-run victories on Saturday to begin the season 3-0. Vestavia Hills held on for a 6-5 victory over Madison Academy after Grant Cherry came on in relief and allowed just one hit while striking out six batters over the final four innings. Lewis matched those numbers in the second game, as he went four innings with one hit and nine strikeouts in a 2-1 win over Russellville.

This week, Vestavia Hills hosts Helena on Monday, Johns Creek (Ga.) on Friday and plays a doubleheader against JSerra (Ca.) on Saturday.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer team brought home hardware from the Cane Cup Classic, held on the state’s Southern coast this past weekend.

The Rebels notched four consecutive victories to secure the title, beating Mary G. Montgomery 4-0, Robertsdale 6-1, Alma Bryant 2-1 and Montgomery Academy 5-1.

The team improved to 6-1 on the season. On Thursday, it will open Class 7A, Area 6 play at home against Mountain Brook.

The Vestavia Hills (4-0) girls did not play this past week but will begin area play at Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday and compete in the Southeastern Shootout over the weekend.

SOFTBALL

Excessive rain washed out the Vestavia Hills softball team’s opening week of action. This week, the Rebels head to Hoover on Monday, host Helena on Tuesday and play in Spain Park’s Jaguar Classic over the weekend.

