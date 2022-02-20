The Reset: Lady Rebels advance to regional final

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Jill Gaylard (2) takes the ball to the goal guarded by Huntsville’s Ja’mya Fletcher (4) in the AHSAA Class 7A girls Northeast Regional Semifinal at Pete Matthews Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Wednesday, the Vestavia Hills basketball teams competed in the Class 7A Northeast Regional semifinal. The Vestavia girls dominated Huntsville, advancing to the regional final for the third consecutive season. Vestavia’s boys did not play their best game, losing to Huntsville in the regional semifinal round for the second straight year. Click here for the recap of both games.

The Vestavia Hills girls will be back in action Monday morning at 9 a.m. against Hewitt-Trussville in the Class 7A Northeast Regional final. The game will be played at Jacksonville State University, with a trip to the state final four on the line.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team wrapped up the season over the weekend at the state tournament in Huntsville. The Rebels finished with a red map as the runner-up in Class 7A, accumulating 118.5 points. Thompson won the state title with 194.5 points.

Four Vestavia wrestlers finished second in their weight classes. Stone Phillips advanced to the 106-pound final with wins over James Clemens’ Samuel Kirk and Huntsville’s Kyan Simon before falling to Thompson’s Thomas Giere.

Harris Mitchell (160) beat Enterprise’s Samuel Lynon and Hewitt-Trussville’s Andrew Shelton before meeting Thompson’s Will Garrett in the final.

John Edwards finished second at 170 pounds, beating Auburn’s Miles Ballard and Spain Park’s Jackson Mitchell before falling Thompson’s Carson Freeman.

Andrew Sykes was the 220-pound runner-up, with wins over Huntsville’s AJ Kelley and Central’s Desmond Nesbitt before falling to Smiths Station’s Kyle Watson.

Cale Tucker (113) and Clay Johnston (152) each finished third in their weight classes, rallying back to win the third-place match. Mac Chandler (120), Andrew Sullivan (138) and Riggs Manown (195) each placed fourth.

Carson Farris (126), Grant Taylor (145), Trey Saunders (182) and Mitch Taylor (285) also competed for the Rebels.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team opened its season last week. On Friday, the Rebels opened the season with a dramatic 5-4 win over Mobile Christian. Jackson Harris notched the walk-off hit to lift the team to the victory. Also in the game, Hudson Walburn went 2-for-4 with a home run and 3 runs batted in. Caleb Shofner got the start on the mound and pitched well, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits in 5 innings. Aiden Black pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits.

Vestavia split a pair of games Saturday, falling to Hartselle 7-2 and beating James Clemens 8-4.

In the Hartselle loss, Pierce Hanna and William Peerson each drove in a run to supply the Rebels offense. In the win, Will Cox led the offense with a double and 3 RBIs. Walburn and Houston Owen each drove in a run, while Christopher Johnston hit a double and scored 2 runs. Ethan McGriff was strong in relief, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing just 2 runs on 2 hits.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team had a strong start to its season over the weekend, finishing second in Prattville’s tournament. The Rebels outscored opponents 55-8 over two days.

The Rebels notched two wins on Friday night to start things off, beating Prattville 6-2 and dominating Valley 17-0. In the Prattville win, Ella Gallaspy drove in 3 runs to lead the way. Tait Davidson pitched 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits and striking out 7. Against Valley, Caroline Redden led the team with 4 RBIs, tallying a double and a triple. Lucy Spisto and Miah Simmons each racked up 2 hits and 3 RBIs, with Simmons pitching 2 hitless innings as well. Kayla Franklin drove in 2 runs and scored twice as well.

Vestavia picked up three more wins Saturday before dropping the final game of the day. The Rebels began the day with a pair of dominant victories, beating Stanhope Elmore 13-3 and Charles Henderson 16-1. Gallaspy, Libby Pippin, Simmons and Davidson all registered 2 RBIs in the first game, with Spisto notching 2 hits and an RBI as well. Simmons allowed 2 unearned runs over 3 innings and Ella Ussery gave up an unearned run over her 2 innings.

In the second game of the day, Ella Gallaspy, Pippin and Davidson drove in 2 more runs each. Spisto finished with 3 hits, an RBI and 3 runs scored. Simmons also notched 3 hits and an RBI and Abby Gallaspy went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Ussery pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on 5 hits with 4 strikeouts.

In the semifinals, the Rebels shut out a solid Wetumpka team 3-0. Simmons was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, while Davidson pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Vestavia fell to Wicksburg 2-0 in the final. Simmons pitched well in the loss, going 4 innings and allowing 2 unearned runs on 1 hit with 6 strikeouts.

SOCCER

Isaac Obermiller of the Vestavia Hills boys soccer team recently announced his commitment to Rhodes College.

On Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills girls finished in a scoreless draw with Huntsville 0-0.

In Friday night action, the Vestavia boys beat Hoover 2-1 and the girls finished in a scoreless draw with James Clemens.

On Saturday, the girls won two more matches, beating Grissom 2-0 and Bob Jones 1-0 to win the Falcon Fest.

