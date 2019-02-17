The Reset: Basketball advances, wrestlers compete at state

× Expand Kamp Fender Vestavia's Jackson Smith (12) celebrates a made three pointer during a Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Florence on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys basketball team advanced to the regional final for the second time in three years with its win over Florence in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals last Thursday. Click here for a recap of the game. The Rebels will face area rival Mountain Brook on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. at Wallace State Community College with a trip to the state final four on the line.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team competed at the state tournament in Huntsville over the weekend, with the Rebels finishing third overall in Class 7A with 97 team points. The Rebels had 13 wrestlers advance to the final event.

Peter Dazzio won the state championship for the Rebels in the 170-pound division, as he finished off as season in which he posted a 45-3 record. Ryan Summerlin (106) notched a second-place finish, while Nathaniel Nailen (138), Sam Willoughby (160) and Rob Barrentine (195) came home third. Bryant Segars (120) was fourth in his class, as was John Edwards (152). Also competing for the Rebels were Christopher Hays (113), Leighton Reese (132), Jack Lamey (145), Carter Gill (182), Grant McLean (220) and Douglas Thompson (285).

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills soccer teams started their seasons in fine fashion this past week. The girls team went 4-0, while the boys team went 2-1.

The Rebels girls began their campaign with a 4-0 victory at Auburn on Tuesday. Then, over the weekend, they won the Southern Shootout tournament in Foley. Vestavia Hills beat St. Paul’s 4-0, McGill-Toolen 3-1 and Fairhope 7-0 en route to the title.

The Rebels boys kicked off their schedule on Monday with a 4-1 win at Auburn, the team they lost to in the 2018 Class 7A state title game. Vestavia Hills then hosted the Rick Grammer Invitational tournament over the weekend. The team defeated Pace (Ga.) 4-2 on Friday before falling to Dalton (Ga.) 1-0 on Saturday.

LACROSSE

The Vestavia Hills boys lacrosse team began its season with three straight victories, as the Rebels defeated Hoover 14-1 on Tuesday, knocked off Briarwood 18-4 on Friday and ran past Holy Innocents 15-4 on Saturday.

