The Reset: Lady Rebels win area tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Basketball The Vestavia Hills High School girls basketball team won the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament over Hewitt-Trussville on Feb. 10, 2022.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team notched a dominant 58-10 win over Spain Park last Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. The Lady Rebels put forth a dominant showing, led by Emma Smith’s 14 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. Anna Towry scored 14 points as well, adding 5 rebounds. Sarah Gordon finished the night with 10 points and 3 blocks.

Vestavia’s boys had no trouble Wednesday night, knocking off Hewitt-Trussville 78-55 in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament to clinch their spot in the regional tournament. The Rebels were led by Win Miller, who went for 24 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the game. Jude Cleary notched 15 points and 5 rebounds, while Reese Gurner went for 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Vestavia girls capped off a great area run with a 71-55 win over Hewitt-Trussville in the area tournament final Thursday evening. Emma Smith had an outstanding night, going for a career high 37 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Towry notched 13 points and Jill Gaylard posted 11 points.

Vestavia’s boys were upended by Spain Park 59-56 in the area tournament final Friday evening. Miller, Cleary and Gurner all scored 11 points for the Rebels in defeat.

The playoffs begin this week, with both Vestavia teams playing at the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State. The girls and boys teams will both play Huntsville on Wednesday.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team won the Class 7A North Super Section tournament over the weekend. The Rebels will send 13 wrestlers to the state tournament this week in Huntsville, as they look to defend their state title from last year.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team began the season last Monday with a 1-1 draw with Sparkman.

On Tuesday, the Vestavia boys picked up a 3-1 win over Helena.

Vestavia’s girls played a pair of games Friday. The Lady Rebels knocked off McGill-Toolen 3-0 before finishing in a scoreless draw with Briarwood.

On Saturday, the Vestavia girls fell 2-0 to Auburn and the boys picked up a 4-0 win over Bob Jones.

