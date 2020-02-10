The Reset: Indoor season ends, girls basketball advances to regional

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams competed in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournaments last week. The boys saw their season come to an end in an 80-48 loss to Mountain Brook on Thursday. The Rebels finished the year with a 14-15 record.

The Lady Rebels advanced to the playoffs for the first time in nine years by way of their 58-55 over Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday evening. Anna Wood led the charge with 19 points, with Ally Smith scoring 12 points and Emma Smith scoring 11. Vestavia fell to Spain Park 39-23 in the final on Friday.

The Vestavia girls are now 22-10 on the year and play in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals on Thursday. They will face Austin at 9 a.m. at Wallace State Community College.

TRACK AND FIELD

Vestavia Hills High School sophomore Crawford West won the 3,200-meter run and took second in the 1,600 at the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet. Click here to read Sam Chandler’s recap of West’s performance and the rest of the Rebels’ team at the meet.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team competed at the Class 7A North Super Section tournament over the weekend, winning the event with 235 points, 70 points ahead of second-place Huntsville.

