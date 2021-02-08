The Reset: Boys finish runner-up at state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia’s Ethan Strand grins as he finishes in first place in the boys 7A 1600 meter run during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams were back in action last Monday with a trip to Mortimer Jordan. The Rebels earned a sweep of the Blue Devils, with the girls starting things off with a 63-59 win over a stout Mortimer Jordan team. Alison Stubbs led the charge with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Anna Towry added 14 points and Emma Smith finished with 13 points and eight boards.

The boys team cruised to a 73-49 win on the night. Win Miller led 12 Rebels scorers with 27 points.

Vestavia Hills finished out the regular season on Friday, as the Rebels swept Huffman. The Lady Rebels dominated in a 59-27 win. Smith nearly posted a double-double, finishing the game with 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Jill Gaylard filled the stat sheet as well, with 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.

The boys held off the Vikings, one of the top teams in Class 6A, 66-59. Miller had 18 points to lead the way and Alex Armstrong added 10 points.

The boys finished the regular season with a 25-3 record and the girls went an equally impressive 27-3. The Rebels will play in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament this week, with the boys hosting Hewitt-Trussville and the girls hosting Gadsden City in the opening round.

TRACK AND FIELD

Vestavia Hills competed in the state indoor track and field championships on Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The boys finished as the Class 7A runner-up, while the girls finished third overall.

Ethan Strand and Crawford West broke state meet records on the day for the Rebels.

Check back over the next few days for a full recap of the state meet for the Rebels.

SOCCER

The high school soccer season kicked off last week. Over the weekend, the Vestavia Hills girls traveled to Florence for the Falcon Fest. On Friday, the Lady Rebels knocked off James Clemens 2-1. Natalie Law had the game-winning goal and an assist on the first goal, which Sarah Francis Gilroy scored.

On Saturday, the Lady Rebels won the tournament with two more victories, a 6-0 triumph over Grissom and a 1-0 win over Bob Jones. In the Grissom win, Julia Woodruff scored twice and Riley Vicinanzo, Maddie Ricks, Amanda McFarlin and Gracie Yated added goals. Rachel Hall scored the lone goal against Bob Jones.

The Vestavia boys opened the season with a pair of wins over in Georgia on Saturday. The Rebels shut out Greater American Christian 6-0 and beat Whitefield Academy 2-0.

