The Reset: Rebels do well at state indoor

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Vestavia Hills boys track and field team accepts the Class 7A state championship runner-up trophy during the awards ceremony at the AHSAA indoor track and field state championships held at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Vestavia Hills basketball teams celebrated senior night with games against Huffman. Both teams won hard-fought contests against good Huffman teams.

The Lady Rebels took care of the Lady Vikings with a 63-42 win. Anna Towry notched a double-double to lead the way, with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Emma Smith posted 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals, while Sarah Gordon went for 14 points and 4 blocks. Ally Smith also finished with 9 points.

The Vestavia boys picked up a 64-56 victory over one of the top teams in Class 6A. Reese Gurner and Win Miller each eclipsed 20 points for the Rebels in the game, with Gurner going for 23 points and Miller finishing with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Vestavia Hills wrapped up the regular season Friday evening with a trip to Pike Road. The Lady Rebels completely dominated the contest, winning 73-27. The girls had four scorers finish in double figures, with Ally Smith and Gordon each going for 11 points. Ally Smith had 4 steals and Gordon pulled down 7 rebounds in the game. Carley Smith and Emma Smith each added 10 points of their own.

The Vestavia boys had a tougher time of things, but pulled away with a strong second half and won 77-53. Gurner took his turn leading the way, as he went off for 24 points and 4 rebounds. Miller had another solid game as well, finishing up with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Vestavia Hills is the top seed in both the boys and girls area tournaments this week and will host the tournaments. The girls tournament will be Tuesday and Thursday and the boys tournament will be Wednesday and Friday.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team competed in the Dolphin Duals at Gulf Shores over the weekend. Vestavia defeated Choctawhatchee 51-30, lost to Gulf Shores 58-16, lost to Fairhope 36-28, beat Baker 54-24, beat Spanish Fort 28-12 and fell to Thompson 33-24.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field completed the season at the state meet last Saturday. The boys finished in second in Class 7A, while the girls placed third. Click here for a full recap of the meet.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer team opened the season last Saturday with a 10-1 win over Baldwin County.

SIGNING DAY

On National Signing Day, Feb. 2, Vestavia Hills High School held a ceremony to celebrate 15 student-athletes who have signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level. Click here to see the full list.

