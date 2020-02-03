The Reset: Basketball teams conclude regular season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville at Vestavia Hills girls basketball Vestavia Hills’ Anna Wood (33) dribbles the ball as she’s guarded by Hewitt-Trussville’s Londyn Johnson-Yates (3) in a game between the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies and the Vestavia Hills Rebels at Braash-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The Rebels defeated the Huskies 46-41. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams began the final week of regular season play last week on Monday, as the Rebels hosted McAdory for senior night. The girls picked up a 43-30 victory, as they turned a one-point halftime lead into a solid victory. Emma Smith led the way with 11 points, with seniors Arden Plugge and Anna Wood scoring nine and seven points, respectively. Alison Stubbs also scored seven points. The Vestavia boys also earned a double-digit victory, winning 68-54. Coleman Barranco led the way with 17 points and six rebounds. Win Miller also scored 17 points and Grant Uldrich added 12 points.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Rebels went to Hueytown and picked up a 55-47 win, their 20th of the season. Smith scored 18 points to lead the way.

Vestavia Hills finished up the regular season on Friday with a trip to Clay-Chalkville. The Lady Rebels came away with a 48-37 win, as Smith notched 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the way. The boys team fell 49-46, as Miller scored 20 points and Uldrich scored 12 in defeat.

The Vestavia girls finished the regular season with a 21-9 overall record, while the boys are 14-14. This week, the Rebels play in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. The girls tournament is at Spain Park and the boys tournament is at Mountain Brook. The girls get Hewitt-Trussville in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the boys play Mountain Brook at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The girls final is set for Friday and the boys final is Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex last weekend. For the girls, Crawford West placed second in the 1,600-meter run. On the boys side, Ethan Strand won the 3,200 and the 4x800 relay team placed third.

The state meet is this weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.