The Reset: Rebels win area

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media VH at HTHS Boys Bkt Vestavia Hills’ Grant Uldrich (22) dribbles the ball guarded by Hewitt-Trussville’s Emeka Ansah (24) during the first half of a game at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams were back in action last week, resuming Class 7A, Area 6 play on Tuesday at Gadsden City. The Lady Rebels kept up their hot play, winning 54-32 over the Titans. Emma Smith posted a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way. Ally Smith scored 14 points in the win, as the Lady Rebels clinched the regular season area title and the right to host the area tournament. The boys team was not as fortunate, getting off to a slow start and falling 68-47. Win Miller scored 13 points to lead the team and Jude Cleary added 11 points.

On Friday, the Rebels wrapped up the area slate at Spain Park. The Lady Rebels suffered a tough 44-43 loss to Spain Park. Spain Park’s Haley Russell was fouled with less than a second remaining and knocked down both free throws to seal the victory. Alison Stubbs played particularly well for Vestavia, as she went for 16 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Smith also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.

The Vestavia boys notched a 60-53 win over the Jags, giving the Rebels the top seed in the area tournament. Grant Uldrich led a balanced effort with 12 points and six rebounds, while Cole Turner had 12 points and five boards. Miller finished with 11 points as well.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills boys bowling team advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament last Friday. Click here for the full recap of the tournament.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wresting team was back in action last week. The Rebels took down Sparkman 75-0 on Wednesday, before sweeping a quad match on Thursday. Vestavia defeated Baldwin County 84-0, beat Spanish Fort 72-6 and blew out Foley 71-3.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field team wrapped up the regular season over the weekend at the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Gabby Walls won the high jump competition with a clearance of 5 feet. Ethan Strand won the 800-meter run in 1:53.99. Matthew Coleman won the pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet.

Other podium finishers for the Rebels were Angelica Vines (third in the 60 hurdles), Will Jordan (second in 3,200), Bo Webb (third in 3,200), William Elliot (second in pole vault) and the boys 4x200 team finished second.

