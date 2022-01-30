The Reset: Rebels wrap up area play

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia’s Win Miller (0) dribbles the ball guarded by Hewitt-Trussville’s Ray Rolley (3) in a game at Braasch-Hatchett Court on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams hosted Gadsden City last Tuesday night, as the Rebels continued Class 7A, Area 6 play. The Lady Rebels cruised to a 55-34 win. Emma Smith led the charge with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals. Sarah Gordon had a strong game as well, finishing with 14 points and 4 steals.

The boys team dominated in a 79-44 victory over the Titans. Win Miller filled the stat sheet, posting 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Reese Gurner also had 16 points and 5 rebounds, while Clayton Marek had 11 points.

Vestavia Hills wrapped up Area 6 play Friday evening with a trip to Spain Park. The Lady Rebels struggled to shoot the ball, but still prevailed in a 37-35 win. Emma Smith posted 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals on the night for Vestavia. The team went 5-1 in area play and will flip a coin Monday to determine whether it or Hewitt-Trussville gets the top seed in the area tournament.

Vestavia’s boys fell to Spain Park 73-71 in overtime but still won the area with a 5-1 record. Miller had a monster game for the Rebels, pouring in 32 points and adding 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Gurner finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds, while Jude Cleary had 12 points.

Vestavia’s girls traveled to Pelham on Saturday and beat the Panthers 70-41. Emma Smith led the charge for the Lady Rebels, putting up 28 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals in a terrific performance.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls bowling teams competed in the state tournament last Thursday and Friday. Click here for a full recap of the local teams in the event.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Alex Leath led the team, winning the 800-meter run with a time of 1:54.34. The boys 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams won the events as well.

Angelica Vines (third in 60-meter hurdles and third in long jump), Kennedy Moreland (third in pole vault), Abbie Richenderfer (third in pole vault), Henry Strand (third in 800) and Bo Webb (third in 60 hurdles) also ended up on the podium.

