The Reset: Rebels wrestling finishes 2nd in duals

× Expand The Vestavia Hills High School wrestling team placed second in the Class 7A duals on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Photo by Dawn Harrison.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams returned to action last Tuesday night against Mountain Brook in a Class 7A, Area 6 contest. The Lady Rebels earned 56-37 victory over the Spartans, as Anna Wood led the way with 15 points. Emma Smith and Alison Stubbs tallied 11 points in support as well. Mountain Brook earned a 69-50 win in the boys game, behind 35 points and 10 rebounds from Colby Jones. Coleman Barranco scored 17 points for Vestavia, with Win Miller adding 11 points.

The Rebels returned to action on Friday to cap off area play, as they hosted Spain Park. The Lady Rebels kept it close but fell 53-49. Wood led all scorers with 22 points in the contest and Ally Smith added 10 points. Sarah Ashlee Barker led Spain Park with 21 points. The boys team fell 52-49 in overtime. Josh Harrington led Spain Park with 20 points and Barranco paced the Rebels with 10 points.

The Vestavia girls are now 18-9 overall and finished 3-3 in area play. The boys are 13-13 and went 1-5 in area action. This week, the Rebels host McAdory on Monday and travel to Clay-Chalkville on Friday to wrap up the regular season.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills bowling teams finished their seasons last week at the state tournament, held Thursday and Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes. The boys team, the defending champion, earned the No. 2 seed after Thursday’s play. But the Rebels were upset in the first round on Friday by No. 15 East Limestone, 1,545-1,492. The girls were the No. 12 seed but pulled off an upset of No. 5 Spain Park in the first round, 1,148-1,105. Sparkman knocked off the Lady Rebels 1,186-1,146 in a narrow victory in the second round.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team finished the duals stretch of the season last week. Last Wednesday, the Rebels knocked off Huntsville 44-17 in the Class 7A semifinals. On Friday, the Rebels fell to Thompson in the finals, 41-24. Over the weekend, the Rebels finished seventh in the Mountain Brook Invitational.

TRACK AND FIELD

Vestavia Hills sent three athletes to the Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Monday. Crawford West finished third in the 800-meter run on the girls side. On the boys end, Ethan Strand won the 1,600 with a time of 4:17.92, while Alex Leath finished fourth.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.