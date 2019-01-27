The Reset: Bowling wins state

× Expand Kamp Fender The Vestavia Hills bowling team celebrates winning the Alabama High School Bowling State Championships at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham, Alabama on Friday, January 25, 2019. (Kamp Fender)

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams wrapped up Class 7A, Area 6 play last week, beginning with a trip to Mountain Brook on Tuesday. The Lady Rebels continued their strong play with a 65-55 win over the Spartans, as Emma Smith led Vestavia with 16 points in the game. Josie Edwards scored 15 points, and Anna Wood added 14. Mountain Brook’s Emily Henderson scored a game-high 18 points.

The boys team fell to the top-ranked 7A team 66-40. Paul Michael Hargrove led the Rebels with 14 points, and Michael Vice added 11. Colby Jones led Mountain Brook with a game-high 16 points.

The Rebels completed area play on Friday night, with the girls falling to Spain Park 67-50 and the boys picking up a 53-46 victory. In the girls game, Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker led all scorers with 20 points. Grace Uldrich led the Rebels with 11 points, while Courtney Milner added 10 and Wood scored nine. In the boys game, Luke Couch led the way with 21 points, and Davis Holbert joined him in double figures with 10 points.

The boys finished 4-2 in area play, while the girls went 2-4. The boys have an 18-9 overall mark now and the girls sit at 17-9. The Rebels conclude regular season play this week with home games against Prattville and Clay-Chalkville.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team advanced to the Class 7A duals semifinals, where the Rebels fell to Bob Jones 38-25 on Tuesday night. The Rebels also competed in the Mountain Brook Invitational on Saturday, finishing ninth.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills boys bowling team won the state championship for the first time in school history, knocking off East Limestone in the finals last Friday to win it all. The girls also advanced to the state tournament. Click here to read the full recap from the tournament.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field teams competed at the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. Some notable results from the Rebels:

Crawford West: fifth in 3,200-meter run (11:39.99)

Angelica Vines: fourth in 60 hurdles (9.54)

Girls relay: fifth in 4x800 (10:27.09)

Abbie Richenderfer: fifth in pole vault (9-0)

Ethan Strand: fourth in 800 (1:58.67)

Boys relay: third in 4x800 (8:26.84)

Jake Haston: second in pole vault (14-0)

The Vestavia Hills indoor teams will cap their season this week at the state meet, held Friday and Saturday at the CrossPlex.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.