The Reset: Wrestling grabs 2nd in duals

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams hosted the George Hatchett Classic last Monday, with both teams earning wins on the day. The boys team began play Monday with a 77-72 win over Charles Henderson. Win Miller went off, scoring 35 points in an impressive performance. He also notched 4 assists and 4 rebounds in the contest. Reese Gurner added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

The Vestavia girls earned a strong 62-53 win over Mortimer Jordan, one of the top teams in Class 6A. Ally Smith led the Lady Rebels with 14 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the game. Sarah Gordon scored 13 points, while Emma Smith and Anna Towry each notched 12 points. Emma Smith also picked up 4 steals. Mortimer Jordan’s Bellah Machen led all scorers with 19 points.

Vestavia Hills traveled to Hewitt-Trussville on Friday evening and emerged with a pair of key Area 6 wins. The Lady Rebels avenged a previous loss to Hewitt and picked up a strong 50-38 win. Towry led the charge for Vestavia, going for 14 points and 5 rebounds. Gordon had a strong performance as well, finishing with 13 points and 6 rebounds.

The boys had to battle but came out with a 56-45 win over the Huskies as well. Miller had another big game, finished with 22 points and 6 rebounds. Gurner added 10 points and 4 boards.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team knocked off Hewitt-Trussville 31-21 in the Class 7A state duals semifinals Tuesday evening. After the Huskies jumped out to a 12-6 lead, the Rebels took control of the match, scoring the next 22 points and taking a commanding 28-12 lead and hanging on from there.

Vestavia Hills fell to Thompson 39-19 on Friday afternoon in the duals final at Bill Harris Arena. Click here for the recap of the match.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills bowling teams qualified for the state tournament after their performances at the Class 7A North Regional tournament last week in Tuscaloosa. The Vestavia girls earned the No. 3 seed after play Thursday and posted a 4-2 win over Hazel Green in the opening round Friday. The girls then notched an impressive 4-3 win over Southside-Gadsden in the semifinals. Sparkman beat them 4-1 in the regional final.

The boys rode a wave of momentum all the way to the regional title after a shaky Thursday. The Rebels were the No. 5 seed entering bracket play, but they turned it on Friday. Vestavia knocked off Huntsville 4-1 in the opening round, then took down Hewitt-Trussville 4-2 in the semifinals. In the finals, the Rebels outlasted Spain Park 4-3, winning the final game by 12 pins.

The state tournament is this Thursday and Friday at The Alley in Gadsden.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field team competed at the MLK Indoor Track Classic last Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Crawford West won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:48, while Alex Leath won the 800 on the boys side in 1:58. The 4x200- and 4x800-meter boys relay teams also took home the top honors.

The Rebels had other podium finishers, with Gabby Walls finishing second in high jump, John Stephens placing third in the 400, Will Jordan finishing second in the 1,600, Bo Webb placing second in 60-meter hurdles and the boys 4x400 relay team finishing second.

