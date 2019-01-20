The Reset: Bowling teams qualify for state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Bowling. The Vestavia Hills bowling teams qualified for the state tournament on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams continued area play last week, beginning with a set of games against Spain Park on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rebels nearly pulled off the upset of Spain Park, but ultimately fell 56-55. Ally Smith led the way for Vestavia with 17 points, followed by 12 points from Emma Smith. Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker led all scorers with 22 points.

The boys team cruised to a 60-43 victory over the Jags, behind 15 points and 12 rebounds from Paul Michael Hargrove. Luke Couch also chipped in 15 points and Michael Vice tallied 10 points and five boards.

The Rebels entertained area foe Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, with the boys emerging victorious. The girls began the night with a 52-34 defeat at the hands of the Huskies, as Amiya Payne scored a game-high 19 points to lead Hewitt. Anna Wood scored eight to lead Vestavia.

In the boys’ 70-61 win, Couch scored 20 points to spearhead the offensive effort. Hargrove followed suit with 19 points.

The boys team now has a record of 17-8 and 3-1 in Class 7A, Area 6. The girls are 16-8 and 1-3. This week, the Rebels conclude area play at Mountain Brook on Tuesday and at Spain Park on Friday.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills bowling teams competed at the South Regional in Foley last Thursday and Friday, with the boys team winning the event and the girls advancing to the semifinals. Both teams qualified for the state tournament this Thursday and Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.

At the regional tournament, the first day of competition was for seeding purposes, with the Rebels boys grabbing the top seed. On Friday, the Rebels began play with a 1,458-1,075 victory over McGill-Toolen. In the quarterfinals, the Rebels increased their pin total from the previous round and defeated Baker 1,535-1,284. In the semifinals, Vestavia Hills edged Stanhope Elmore 1,501-1,356.

Vestavia Hills defeated Hoover in the finals, 1,630-1,411, to win the regional.

After the first day, the Vestavia girls earned the No. 6 seed, and knocked off No. 11 Pelham 1,001-998 in the first round on Friday. In the second round, the Lady Rebels managed a 1,168-1,086 win over Auburn. Vestavia’s run came to an end in the semifinals to eventual runner-up Stanhope Elmore, as the Mustangs picked up a 1,359-1,077 over the Lady Rebels.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team was in action last week. The Rebels competed in two regular season duals matches, as they lost to Thompson 45-20 on Wednesday and beat Hoover 44-31 on Thursday. The Rebels then beat Huntsville 50-21 on Friday in the first round of the state duals tournament, setting up a match at Bob Jones this Tuesday in the semifinals.

