The Reset: Rebels notch big area win over Spain Park

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Vestavia Hills’ Win Miller (0) dribbles the ball guarded by Chelsea’s Holton Smith (11) in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams earned victories in Class 7A, Area 6 action last Tuesday. The Lady Rebels cruised to a 78-50 win over Gadsden City. Emma Smith led the way with 19 points and five steals. Alison Stubbs added 14 points, Ally Perry scored 11 and Ally Smith added 10. Josie Edwards finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

The boys also blew past Gadsden City, winning 85-40. Win Miller scored 21 points to pace the team, while Jude Cleary added 13 points and five rebounds and Cole Turner finished with 11 points and four boards.

Both teams were back in area action on Friday night and both came away with impressive wins over Spain Park. The Lady Rebels blew past the defending state champion 59-43. Emma Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the way, with twin sister Ally Smith also registering 15 points. Edwards scored 11 points and took two charges on the night.

The boys team pulled out a 64-63 thriller over the Jags. Miller had another big performance, scoring 27 points on the night to lead all scorers. Turner scored 11 points of his own to lift the Rebels.

WRESTLING

Last Wednesday, the Vestavia Hills wrestling team defeated Hoover 54-16. In the Class 7A state duals, the Rebels advanced past Grissom due to forfeit. Vestavia Hills faces Hewitt-Trussville in the semifinals this Tuesday.

