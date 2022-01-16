The Reset: Rebels earn convincing area wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia’s Reece Gurner (11) dribbles the ball towards the goal guarded by Hewitt-Trussville’s Ray Rolley (3) in a game at Braasch-Hatchett Court on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams returned to Class 7A, Area 6 play last Tuesday evening, each team dominating Gadsden City to pick up a win.

The Lady Rebels stormed to a 63-30 win, with four double figure scorers leading the charge. Sarah Gordon notched 17 points, Anna Towry scored 15 and Emma Smith and Jill Gaylard each added 11 points. Smith nearly achieved a triple-double, also registering 9 steals and 8 rebounds on the night.

The Vestavia boys earned an 89-63 victory in a high-scoring affair. Win Miller poured in 27 points and pulled down 4 rebounds in the convincing win. Reese Gurner added 18 points and 7 rebounds, Cole Turner notched 10 points and 5 rebounds and William Orkus tallied 10 points as well.

Vestavia Hills notched a pair of strong area wins Friday night at home against Spain Park. The Lady Rebels stormed to a 61-21 win over the Lady Jags. Ally Smith scored 15 points in the win, with Emma Smith adding 12 points and 7 steals.

The boys team made a statement with a 71-50 win over a strong Spain Park team. Miller had a standout game, going for 23 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Clayton Marek contributed 15 points, Gurner added 13 points and 5 rebounds and Turner posted 10 points and 6 rebounds.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team defeated Huntsville 37-30 last Wednesday in the first round of the Class 7A state duals tournament. John Edwards (184 pounds), Andrew Sykes (222), Stone Phillips (108), Zach Flurry (128), Carson Farris (134), Andrew Sullivan (140), Harris Mitchell (162) and Austin Wilbanks (172) won matches for the Rebels.

FOOTBALL

Robert Evans was named the new Vestavia Hills High School head football coach Thursday morning. Click here to read the full story on his hire.

Robert Evans was named the new Vestavia Hills High School head football coach Thursday morning.