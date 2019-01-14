The Reset: Basketball opens area play

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills High School principal Tyler Burgess leads the students in a cheer in a basketball game against Mountain Brook on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams opened up Class 7A, Area 6 play last week with a pair of area contests.

On Tuesday, the Rebels traveled to Hewitt-Trussville. The girls team was dealt a 75-40 loss to the Huskies, as Amiya Payne and Leah Harrison both went over the 20-point mark for Hewitt. Emma Smith led Vestavia with 13 points in the contest. The boys team had a better result, knocking off the Huskies 61-49. Luke Couch scored 26 points and pulled down five rebounds to lead the way. Paul Michael Hargrove posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

On Friday, the Lady Rebels used a dominant fourth quarter to pull away and beat Mountain brook 40-27. Vestavia Hills outscored the Spartans 17-6 in the final period to turn a two-point edge into a double-digit victory. Smith led the Rebels with nine points in the game.

The boys team suffered a 45-34 defeat to Mountain Brook in front of a packed house at Braasch-Hatchett Court. Both student sections packed their portion of bleachers to the top, and the game was played within just a few points for much of the contest. Mountain Brook’s Trendon Watford led all scorers with 21 points.

For the year, the girls team has a 16-6 record and is 1-1 in area play, while the boys are 15-8 and 1-1 as well. This week, the Rebels host Spain Park on Tuesday and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, as area play continues.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team was back in action last week, beginning with a 40-31 duals victory over Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday. Notching wins for the Rebels were Ryan Summerlin, Christopher Hays, Nathaniel Nailen, Sam Willoughby, Peter Dazzio, Rob Barrentine, Grant McLean and Douglas Thompson.

On Friday, Vestavia Hills competed in the Bruin Duals in Tennessee. The Rebels fell to Baylor School 50-29, beat Beech 50-24 and fell to Wilson Central 34-33. On Saturday, the Rebels placed third overall in the GP West Invitational, while the junior varsity team won the Buc Brawl at Hoover.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills bowling teams wrapped up the regular season last week. On Monday, the Rebels faced Thompson, with the girls falling 1,053-1,027 and the boys winning 1,209-1,190. The boys knocked off Helena on Tuesday 1,535-1,109.

On Wednesday, Vestavia hosted the Rebel Roll tournament. The boys team finished second, falling to Thompson in the finals. The girls team finished third overall. Making the all-tournament team were Suha Mohuiddin and Mason Maners.

This week, the Rebels travel to Mobile for regionals on Thursday and Friday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.