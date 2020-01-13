The Reset: Lady Rebels begin area play with 2 wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville at Vestavia Hills girls basketball The Vestavia Hills bench reacts in a game between the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies and the Vestavia Hills Rebels at Braash-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The Rebels defeated the Huskies 46-41. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams opened up Class 7A, Area 6 play last Tuesday evening by hosting Hewitt-Trussville. The Lady Rebels pulled off an impressive win over last year’s state runner-up, winning 46-41. Emma Smith tallied a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way. Alison Stubbs scored 13 points and Ally Smith added 11 points. Erica Jones scored 18 points to pace Hewitt-Trussville, with Amiya Payne adding 10 points. The boys game was a thriller, with the Rebels pulling out a 79-77 win in overtime. Win Miller and Grant Uldrich scored 14 points to pace Vestavia, with Alex Armstrong adding 11 points.

On Friday night, Vestavia Hills split with area foe Mountain Brook. The Lady Rebels picked up a convincing 54-34 victory over the Lady Spartans. Anna Wood piled up 21 points to lead the charge, with Emma Smith adding 13 points and Ally Smith scoring 11 points as well. The boys fell 73-46, as Coleman Barranco scored 13 points and Uldrich added 10 points.

The Vestavia girls are 17-6 overall and 2-0 in area play, while the boys are 13-9, 1-1. This week, the Rebels go on the road for area games at Spain Park on Tuesday and at Hewitt-Trussville on Friday.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills boys bowling team won the annual Rebel Roll tournament last Wednesday.

WRESTLING

Last week, the Vestavia Hills wrestling team beat Mountain Brook 57-15 on Monday. The Rebels beat Hewitt-Trussville 59-11 Thursday as well.

