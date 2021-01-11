The Reset: Winter sports rolling in new year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media VH at HTHS Girls Bkt The Rebels react as the game clock hits 0 and secures the win for Vestavia Hills over Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The Rebels defeated the Huskies 56-53. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team began play last week on Monday with a dominant 72-22 win over Mountain Brook. Ally Smith led the Lady Rebels with 13 points. Josie Edwards had a strong game as well, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Both Vestavia Hills teams earned wins on Tuesday, knocking off Calera. The girls were dominant yet again in a 78-19 win. Ally Perry knocked down five 3-pointers to lead the way with 15 points. Senior Kaylee Dressback finished the night with 11 points and Emma Smith had 10 points and six steals. The boys picked off the Eagles 74-62. Win Miller led the charge with 22 points, while Grant Uldrich finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Jude Cleary had 10 points in the win as well.

Vestavia Hills began Class 7A, Area 6 play on Friday night, with both Rebels teams coming away with impressive wins. The Lady Rebels stormed back from a halftime deficit to defeat Hewitt-Trussville 56-53. Emma Smith nearly notched a double-double, concluding the night with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Anna Towry had 11 points, Carley Smith finished with 10 points and Edwards had 10 points and six rebounds.

The boys earned a 76-66 victory over the Huskies, led by Miller’s 31 points. Cleary added 10 points as well.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team was back in action last week. On Tuesday, the Rebels dominated Hewitt-Trussville 51-17. On Thursday, they took both legs of a tri-match, beating Tuscaloosa County 63-6 and toppling Spain Park 39-24. Vestavia Hills also took part in the Scott Rohrer Duals, claiming five victories. The Rebels beat Carver-Birmingham (75-6), Daphne (59-18), Enterprise (73-3), Prattville (72-12) and Jackson-Olin (66-18), with their only loss to Oak Mountain (45-29).

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field team competed in the Icebreaker Invitational over the weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

There were a few Rebels winners, with Crawford West (1,600-meter run, 4:58.40), Alex Leath (400, 50.38 seconds and 800, 1:56.46), Ethan Strand (1,600, 4:11), Bo Webb (60 hurdles, 8.59 seconds) and Sam Culbertson (high jump, 6 feet, 2 inches) all won their individual events.

Other podium finishers for Vestavia included Gabby Walls (second in high jump), Sally Isbell (second in shot put) and Will Jordan (second in 1,600). The boys 4x200 team finished second as well.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.