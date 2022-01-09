The Reset: Calhoun takes job in Georgia

× Expand Photo by Laura Chramer Vestavia Hills vs. Spain Park Football Vestavia Hills head coach Sean Calhoun walks the sideline during the second half of a football game between Vestavia Hills and Spain Park at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Vestavia Hills, Ala. The Rebels beat the Jaguars, 37-6. Photo by Laura Chramer

FOOTBALL

Vestavia Hills head football coach Sean Calhoun announced his resignation Wednesday morning after one year leading the Rebels. He was later introduced as the new coach at Colquitt County High in Georgia. Click here for the story.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams began play last week with wins over Oxford at Jacksonville State University. The Lady Rebels began the day with an 83-51 win over the Lady Jackets. Vestavia was led by Sarah Gordon, who posted 28 points and 5 rebounds in the game. Emma Smith had 14 points and 5 steals and Jordan Madsen added 10 points of her own.

In the boys game, the Rebels pulled away to a 58-44 victory. Win Miller filled up the stat sheet with 19 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds on the day. Cole Turner was a force as well, going for 16 points and 5 rebounds.

Vestavia Hills opened up Class 7A, Area 6 play Friday evening, earning a split with Hewitt-Trussville. In a tight game involving two of the top teams in the state, Hewitt-Trussville edged the Lady Rebels 49-47. D’yona Jones was too much to handle for Vestavia, finishing the night with 27 points and 4 blocks. Gordon was the top scorer for Vestavia, going for 16 points. Anna Towry notched 15 points and 7 rebounds and Emma Smith added 8 points.

The Vestavia boys pulled away for a 69-49 win over the Huskies. Miller and Reese Gurner scored 17 points each to lead the way. Miller had 7 assists and 5 rebounds, while Gurner pulled down 7 rebounds. Alex Armstrong posted 11 points and 5 rebounds, while Cole Turner notched 10 points and 5 rebounds.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team swept a tri-match Tuesday evening. The Rebels beat Oak Mountain 51-22 and Tuscaloosa County 57-12.

The Rebels knocked off Spain Park 37-25 on Thursday evening. Winning matches for the Rebels were Turner Harris (220 pounds), Mac Chandler (120), Andrew Sullivan (138), Grant Taylor (145), Clay Johnston (152), Harris Mitchell (160), John Edwards (182) and Riggs Manown (195).

Vestavia Hills suffered a tough 34-32 loss to Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday afternoon. Mitchell, Edwards, Andrew Sykes (220), Mitch Taylor (285), Stone Phillips (106) and Chandler earned individual wins for the Rebels.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field team competed in the Ice Breaker Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Saturday. Crawford West won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:53. Bo Webb won the 60-meter hurdles on the boys side in 8.4 seconds.

Other podium finishers for the Rebels were Sally Isbell (second in shot put) and three of the boys relay teams (second in 4x200 and 4x400 and third in 4x800).

