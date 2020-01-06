The Reset: Basketball teams wrap up pre-area slate

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Helena vs. Vestavia Boys bkt Vestavia Hills’Grant Uldrich (22) shoots for 3-points as Helena’s Andrew Fortson (25) jumps to block the shot during a game between Helena and Vestavia Hills in the 41st annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams returned to action after Christmas, with the boys competing in Homewood’s Metro Tournament and the girls heading to Decatur for the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic.

On Dec. 26, the Lady Rebels began their tournament run with a dominant 50-18 win over Decatur Heritage. In the game, Anna Wood scored 15 points to lead the way, followed by Alison Stubbs’ 13 points. The following day, the girls played twice, beginning with a 34-32 loss to Muscle Shoals. Stubbs scored 11 and Emma Smith scored 10 points in defeat. The Lady Rebels then bounced back to beat Arab 51-18, as Stubbs scored 12 points.

Last Monday, Vestavia Hills cruised past Buckhorn 55-29 to finish its run in the tournament. Emma Smith went for 16 points, while Ally Smith notched 14 points.

The boys began the Metro Tournament on Dec. 28 with a 78-71 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. Coleman Barranco led a balanced scoring effort for the Rebels, as he went for 18 points and five rebounds. Davis Holbert added 17 points, Grant Uldrich contributed 12 points and six rebounds, and Alex Armstrong scored 11 points.

Last Monday, the Rebels narrowly beat Hartselle 68-66 in the semifinals. Win Miller paced the Rebels with 22 points. Jude Cleary notched 18 points and Uldrich went for 14 points. Barranco tallied six points, eight assists and five rebounds. On Tuesday, Vestavia fell to Spain Park 59-41 in the final.

On Friday, the Rebels earned a split with Calera. The girls coasted to a 53-14 victory, as Emma Smith tallied 16 points and Josie Edwards added 11. The boys fell 64-61, with Miller leading the team with 23 points.

The Vestavia girls are 15-6 overall and the boys are now 12-8 on the season. This week, the Rebels begin Class 7A, Area 6 play by hosting Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday and traveling to Mountain Brook on Friday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field team competed in the Ice Breaker Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Crawford West won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:25, with Angelica Vines placing fourth in the 60-meter hurdles as well. Abbie Richenderfer was fifth in the pole vault competition. On the boys side, Ethan Strand won the 3,200 in 9:32, with John Ingram following in third place. Jonathon Wilson was fourth in the 60 hurdles as well.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team hosted and won the Heart of Dixie Classic Dec. 27-28. The Rebels scored 1,051 points, running away from second place Adairsville’s total of 862. Last Thursday, the Rebels downed Spain Park 65-12 and over the weekend, they won the Scott Rohrer Hoover Invitational.

