The Reset: Rebels finish 2020 strong

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Vestavia Hills’ Cole Turner (24) shoots a free throw in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys basketball team played in the annual Metro Tournament at Homewood last week. On Tuesday, the Rebels took down Homewood 51-39. Alex Armstrong led all scorers with 11 points, while Cole Turner added 10 points.

On Wednesday, the Vestavia girls were back in action and picked up a 65-39 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on the road. In the win, Emma Smith notched a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Anna Towry and Alison Stubbs each scored nine points as well. The boys also played Hillcrest, in the Metro Tournament, and lost 55-44. Win Miller led the team with 11 points and Armstrong scored 10 points.

The Vestavia boys finished up 2020 on a high note with an 82-50 victory over Woodlawn to conclude play in the Metro Tournament. The Rebels were led by a monster performance by Miller, who notched 30 points in the contest. Jude Cleary and William Orkus each scored 10 points in the win as well.

