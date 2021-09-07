The Reset: Football begins region play

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hills quarterback/punter Mitchell Towns (16) rolls out and looks downfield during a game with Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team suffered a loss to rival Hoover last Friday night in the Rebels’ first region game of the season. Click here for the recap of the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team beat Hewitt-Trussville 3-1 in a Class 7A, Area 6 match last Tuesday.

Some stats from the match:

Savannah Gann: 19 kills, 10 digs and 2 aces

Angelica Vines: 14 kills, 18 digs and 2 aces

The Rebels host Oak Mountain on Tuesday and Gadsden City on Thursday. They play in the Northridge tournament over the weekend.

