‘Talent is there’ for Rebels to have success

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Mountain Brook vs. Vestavia Hills Baseball Vestavia Hills Mason Maners during a Class 7A, Area 6 game between Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills on April 11, 2019, at Sammy Dunn Field in Vestavia Hills.

It’s not uncommon for the Vestavia Hills High School baseball team to rely heavily on large senior classes each season.

That’s just kind of how it has always been.

In that situation, that means the Rebels’ roster turnover from year to year is typically substantial. But head coach Jamie Harris has never seen that dynamic this pronounced.

“We are extremely inexperienced, [the] most inexperienced team I’ve ever had,” Harris said. “That’s not to say we don’t have talent, we do have talent, but most of them haven’t done it in a varsity game.”

Last season, that heavy senior crop produced a strong season, posting a 27-11 record and advancing to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Along the way, the Rebels knocked out longtime rival Hoover in the first round of the playoffs, before falling to eventual runner-up Bob Jones in the second round.

“In 7A, the margin of not making the playoffs and being in the state championship finals is pretty thin,” Harris said.

In the field, Vestavia Hills returns just two players that Harris considers starters from a season ago. Center fielder Mason Maners and third baseman Reece Crenshaw are the only two back.

“The talent is there, it’s just can they produce on a bigger stage and brighter lights. We’ll find out,” Harris said.

Maners, a Jacksonville State signee, moved to the outfield on a permanent basis last spring, as his quickness and offensive production forced the Rebels to get him into the lineup in any manner possible. Harris said Maners is the “quickest guy I have ever coached from home to first” base.

“God gifts me with the speed, so center field is a great spot,” Maners said of the transition from shortstop. “I like being in the center of everything and being able to talk to everybody in the field.”

Other seniors looking to step into bigger roles this year are first baseman Bo Coleman, outfielder Carter Zulanas, outfielder Jackson Trotman, middle infielder Luis Villalba and second baseman Wilson Owen. Joseph Sullivan is a junior in the mix as well.

On the mound, the Rebels have to fill a large hole vacated by star pitchers Colton Lewis and Garrison Cherry. The first opportunities to step up will be given to Cherry’s younger brother, Grant, and Graham Duncan.

Grant Cherry has shown he possesses the ability to be one of those guys, as he threw six innings of one-run ball against Hoover in the decisive third game of the playoff series last spring.

“We need him to repeat that this year, but do it on a much bigger scale,” Harris said.

While Grant Cherry possesses a fastball that surpasses 90 miles per hour from the right side, Duncan is a lefty that relies on mixing his pitches and locating them effectively. Duncan said the Rebels’ top two pitchers last year showed the younger players the ropes, but now it’s time for them to elevate their games.

“We need those two guys to be consistent for us,” Harris said.

Other arms that will get chances to help out on the staff are Jack Hoppenjans, Carter Tyus and Jacob Newman.

“We’ve all got to push everybody to be better,” Duncan said of the pitching staff.

The Rebels compete in the always competitive Area 6 with Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook. Last spring, they finished 4-2 in the area, finishing as the runners-up to Hewitt-Trussville.