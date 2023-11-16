Talent, experience give Lady Rebels high hopes

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia HIlls’ Sarah Gordon (33) shoots a 3-pointer guarded by Bob Jones’ Ja’Kyah Smith (10) in a Northwest Regional semifinal game at Tom Drake Coliseum at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Vestavia Hills High School girls basketball team enters the 2023-24 season with arguably as much experience as any team in the state, according to head coach John David Smelser.

That is the case despite the Lady Rebels only having one senior this year. Five of their top six players are back, and four of them possess state championship game experience.

The biggest loss from last year’s team is Anna Towry, a player who scored points but also contributed in a multitude of ways.

“We’re trying to figure out how to play without her and what she brought. You kind of notice what she did bring when you’re playing without her,” Smelser said.

Sarah Gordon returns as the team’s leading scorer. Smelser said she has added to her game over the offseason, including being able to score on different levels. He has seen great improvement over the last year and still doesn’t believe the junior has reached her ceiling.

“Offensively, there’s not much negative to her game. Defensively, she’s long and quick. She’s gotten better and she continues to improve,” he said.

Jill Gaylard, Jordan Madsen and Grayson Hudgens are all back. Each of them has plenty of experience and will play pivotal roles this year.

Mallory Cowan is the team’s lone senior this year and has embraced her role as being a leader to a team of players younger than her. The Lady Rebels have six juniors that complement each other well.

“They’ve all got a different role and they all bring something different to the table,” Smelser said. “They all feed off each other and they’re all leaders. As long as we can be unselfish and play for each other, we’ve got a chance to be really good.”

Smelser has no doubt that this team possesses the talent to make a deep run in the playoffs. Many of the upperclassmen have been part of the program as it has won 91 games over the last three seasons. The program has also advanced to at least the regional tournament for four consecutive years. He believes the key to helping this year’s team reach its potential will be how it jells off the court.

“How connected can we be? How can we all accept our role and the best in our role and not try to be something else? They’ve played together since they were in third grade,” he said.

Emma Gordon, Sarah’s twin sister, will get her chance to contribute in a big way this season. Marley Cowan is a sophomore who stands over 6 feet tall. She will provide the Lady Rebels with plenty of scoring punch and gives them a different dimension as a post player.

Junior Rosemary Gill suffered a knee injury that will keep her out of action. Smelser said there will be a few underclassmen that will contribute to the varsity squad this season as well, as they prove themselves.

Vestavia Hills will take on teams like Chelsea, Spain Park, Hartselle, Pleasant Grove, Homewood, Mountain Brook and Bob Jones. The Lady Rebels will also play in a couple tournaments before taking on Class 7A, Area 5 play with Tuscaloosa County, Hoover and Thompson.