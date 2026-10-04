Taking it outdoors

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Vestavia Hills High School volleyball made history Aug. 29 at Wald Park, hosting what’s believed to be the first outdoor high school volleyball event in the area, if not the state. The Rebels’ varsity, JV and ninth grade teams took on Thompson on a portable court set up on the park’s turf baseball fields, part of a full day of matches that also brought together Mountain Brook and Spain Park. Vestavia Hills head coach Ashley Hardee, who worked with Athletics Director Laura Casey to organize the inaugural event, pointed to outdoor showcases in other sports and at the college level as inspiration for bringing the game outside. Hardee said he hopes to grow the event in future years, with other area programs potentially joining.