Tailgate, watch party set for No. 2 Vestavia vs. No. 5 Hoover rivalry showdown

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia honorary team captains Derek and Lani Meek lock arms with Walker Hogue (26), Will Ainsworth (88), Josh Arendall (93) and Caleb Boylan (53) before a game between Vestavia and Westside on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Tonight's game was played in honor of fellow teammate, Hudson Meek. Photo by David Leong.

It’s a high-stakes rivalry night in Vestavia Hills. Fans are invited to kick off the fun early with a tailgate and watch party hosted by the Rocky Ridge Merchants Group and The Ridge Eat & Drink.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24 at The Ridge, located at 3325 Rocky Ridge Plaza, Suite 201. Festivities include big-screen viewing of the game, food, drinks and a lively crowd.

The matchup between No. 2 Vestavia Hills (6-2) and No. 5 Hoover (6-3) is a key Region 3 finale in Class 7A. Both teams remain in contention for top playoff positioning. Kickoff at Thompson-Reynolds Stadium, home of the Rebels, is set for 7 p.m.

Whether stopping by before heading to the stadium or staying to watch every play on the big screen, fans are invited for show their school spirit.