Strand wins Gatorade award

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills State Cross Country Vestavia’s Ethan Strand earned first place in the Class 7A boys race in the AHSAA State Cross Country meet held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday, Nov. 09, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Vestavia Hills High School junior Ethan Strand on Monday was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Alabama Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

The award recognizes the state’s top distance runner.

“Ethan is always at his best when there is a lot at stake for his team and himself,” Vestavia Hills coach Brett Huber said in a press release announcing Strand’s selection. “He had several goals this past fall — repeat as state champion, improve in times and training level, qualify for Foot Locker nationals — and he met all of those. He’s a special runner.”

Strand won three races this past cross-country season and clocked the state’s fastest 5K time. He ran 15 minutes, 3.13 seconds en route to a top finish at The Southern Showcase in September.

He also placed first at the Jesse Owens Classic in October and captured his second consecutive Class 7A state title in November. He ran 15:18.58 to finish six seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

It was the eighth individual championship of his decorated career.

“I wanted to take it out a little hard,” Strand said told the Voice after his state triumph. “I wanted to make them hurt from the beginning, just because I knew if I was still with them with 100 to go and I made them work at the beginning, I’d have hopefully a little more than they would.”

Two weeks after state, Strand became the first Alabamian in 15 years to qualify for the Foot Locker Cross Country Championship National Finals in San Diego, California. He placed sixth at the Nov. 30 regional meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, to claim his spot. At nationals, he finished 29th in 16:07.9.

In addition to his athletic achievement, Strand has maintained a 4.08 GPA and volunteered locally on behalf of the Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement, a service-learning initiative at VHHS.

Strand is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year award. The winner will be announced later this month.