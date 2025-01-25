Rebels finish runner-up at state duals

× 1 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Andrew Sullivan wrestles Brandon Bethea during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Ryan Mckelvey wrestles Jackson Woolsey during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Colyn Finley wrestles Nate Williams during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's head coach Monterious Adams accepts the runner up trophy during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Owen Wilbanks wrestles Chalie Sledge during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Matthew Campbell wrestles Elias Steely during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Andrew Sullivan wrestles Brandon Bethea during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Aiden Morris wrestles Joseph Sowell during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Cooper Cook wrestles Gavin Robkin during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Andrew Sullivan wrestles Brandon Bethea during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Grayer Manown wrestles Bo Reynolds during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Cooper Cook wrestles Gavin Robkin during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 13 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's John Junkin wrestles Kiyan Simon during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 14 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Colyn Finley wrestles Nate Williams during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 15 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's John Junkin wrestles Kiyan Simon during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 16 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Colyn Finley wrestles Nate Williams during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 17 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Grayer Manown wrestles Bo Reynolds during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 18 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Charles Noto wrestles Joshua Abrams during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 19 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Andrew Sullivan wrestles Brandon Bethea during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 20 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Charles Noto wrestles Joshua Abrams during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 21 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Owen Wilbanks wrestles Chalie Sledge during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 22 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Cooper Cook wrestles Gavin Robkin during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 23 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Grayer Manown wrestles Bo Reynolds during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 24 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Owen Wilbanks wrestles Chalie Sledge during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 25 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Grayer Manown wrestles Bo Reynolds during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 26 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Charles Noto wrestles Joshua Abrams during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 27 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's wrestling team celebrates a win during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 28 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Aiden Morris wrestles Joseph Sowell during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 29 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's John Junkin wrestles Kiyan Simon during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 30 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's John Junkin wrestles Kiyan Simon during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 31 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Matthew Campbell wrestles Elias Steely during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 32 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Matthew Campbell wrestles Elias Steely during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 33 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Luke Merrill wrestles Sheldon Sharp during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 34 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Luke Merrill wrestles Sheldon Sharp during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 35 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Andrew Sullivan wrestles Brandon Bethea during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 36 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia boys wrestling head coach Monterious Adams watches his competitor during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 37 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Luke Merrill wrestles Jason Brown during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 38 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Ryan Mckelvey wrestles Jackson Woolsey during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 39 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Matthew Campbell wrestles Elias Steely during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 40 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Colyn Finley wrestles Nate Williams during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 41 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Luke Merrill wrestles Sheldon Sharp during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 42 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Stone Phillips ties his shoe during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 43 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Cooper Cook wrestles Gavin Robkin during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 44 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia boys wrestling holds the runner up trophy during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 45 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Matthew Campbell wrestles Elias Steely during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 46 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Ryan Mckelvey wrestles Jackson Woolsey during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 47 of 47 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia's Aiden Morris wrestles Joseph Sowell during the Vestavia vs. Huntsville state championship match at the Class 7A AHSAA wrestling duals. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM -- The Vestavia Hills High School wrestling team grabbed an addition to the trophy case Saturday.

The Rebels competed in the Class 7A state duals finals, finishing as the runner-up to Huntsville in the team competition. The two teams tied 32-32 after the 14 individual, but Huntsville won in a tiebreaker situation, as the Rebels were docked an unsportsmanlike penalty. Huntsville won the championship match to claim its third straight duals title.

Vestavia Hills was back in the duals final for the first time since 2022. The Rebels were runners-up in 7A in three straight years, 2020-22. The Rebels won the first AHSAA duals competition in 2017.

Here are the results from the final match:

108 pounds: Ryan McKelvey (Vestavia Hills) def. Jackson Woolsey (Huntsville) by fall at 1:55.

115: Matthew Campbell (Vestavia Hills) def. Elias Steely (Huntsville) by major decision, 15-3.

122: Kiyan Simon (Huntsville) def. John Junkin (Vestavia Hills) by fall at 2:32.

128: Cordell Lee (Huntsville) def. Stone Phillips (Vestavia Hills) by sudden victory, 6-3.

134: Aidan Morris (Vestavia Hills) def. Joseph Sowell (Huntsville) by fall at 0:28.

140: Charles Noto (Vestavia Hills) def. Joshua Abrams (Huntsville) by decision, 3-2.

146: Colyn Finley (Vestavia Hills) def. Nate Williams (Huntsville) by decision, 5-1.

152: Yanik Simon (Huntsville) def. Walker Hogue (Vestavia Hills) by fall at 0:24.

159: Bo Reynolds (Huntsville) def. Grayer Manown (Vestavia Hills) by decision, 5-3.

167: Chalie Sledge (Huntsville) def. Owen Wilbanks (Vestavia Hills) by major decision, 11-3.

177: Andrew Sullivan (Vestavia Hills) def. Brandon Bethea (Huntsville) by technical fall 16-1.

192: Cooper Cook (Vestavia Hills) def. Gavin Robkin (Huntsville) by fall at 3:31.

217: Jason Brown (Huntsville) def. Luke Merrill (Vestavia Hills) by technical fall, 19-4.

287: Zachary Teter (Huntsville) def. Jay West (Vestavia Hills) by technical fall, 15-0.

The Rebels knocked off Bob Jones 56-18 in the quarterfinals to reach the tournament at the CrossPlex.

In the Class 7A semifinals Saturday morning, the Rebels took down Daphne 57-17. Results from that match: