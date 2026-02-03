Rebels girls finish runner-up at state indoor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics The Vestavia Hills High School girls indoor track and field team finished second in the state meet Jan. 31, 2026. Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics.

The Vestavia Hills High School girls indoor track and field team finished as the Class 7A runner-up at the state meet last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Rebels finished second to Hoover in the team competition, as the Bucs scored 77 points to Vestavia's 63. Hewitt-Trussville, James Clemens and Huntsville rounded out the top five.

Hewitt-Trussville edged Hoover to win the boys competition, with Huntsville placing third and Vestavia finishing fourth.

Individually, John Hayes was the Rebels' top performer, winning both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Anna James Litty was a standout as well, finishing second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200. Riley Zeanah was an individual winner, triumphing in the 800 and placing seventh in the 400.

Brady Ferrell and Krislyn Thomas were both second in their respecitve pole vault competitions.

Jackson Mize finished third in the 800 and eighth in the 1,600.

Ethan Meadows was fourth in the 800 and eighth in the 3,200. Abby Allen notched a third-place finish in the 800, while Drake Renta was third in the shot put.

Josh Hahn and Madelin Davidson were each fourth-place finishers in the pole vault as well.

Olivia Carroll was sixth in the 1,600, while Henry Drew was sixth in the shot put.

Vaughn Rainer won two competitions, while Tyler Bradshaw was seventh in the 60-meter hurdles.

Malakai Armstrong, Millie Black, Jack Stokes, Leonor Villalba and Mya Looney competed as individuals as well.

In relays, the boys and girls teams each won the 4x800-meter races. The girls were also third in the 4x400.