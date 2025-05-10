Rebels take down defending champs, win state title

× 1 of 34 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Vestavia Hills girls soccer beat Auburn 3-1 in the 2025 7A Girls soccer state championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 2 of 34 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Vestavia Hills girls soccer beat Auburn 3-1 in the 2025 7A Girls soccer state championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 3 of 34 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Vestavia Hills girls soccer beat Auburn 3-1 in the 2025 7A Girls soccer state championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 4 of 34 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Vestavia Hills girls soccer beat Auburn 3-1 in the 2025 7A Girls soccer state championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 5 of 34 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Vestavia Hills girls soccer beat Auburn 3-1 in the 2025 7A Girls soccer state championships on May 10, 2025. HUNTSVILLE – “Can you believe it?”

That’s the phrase Vestavia Hills High School head coach Brigid Meadow repeated in the aftermath of her girls soccer team winning the Class 7A state championship over Auburn, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

It was an exclamation of realization that the Rebels had completed the task it set out to achieve all season. The Rebels were consistently viewed as one of the top teams in the state all year, and looked the part as they dethroned the defending state champions.

“This is amazing,” Meadow said following the game. “One of the best seasons I’ve ever coached. We did it. Everybody on the team, every single girl, had a role in our season.”

The Rebels won the program's seventh state championship and first since winning it in 2019.

The three goals in the first half came in rapid succession. In the 10th minute, Auburn’s Claire Nappier gave her team the early lead by converting a penalty kick. The Rebels responded in the 11th minute, as Kelsey Redden scored on a header, with an assist from Betsy Whitson.

Whitson assisted on another goal less than a minute later, as Addison Mizerany’s goal gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead. Whitson capped off an incredible day by scoring on a corner kick in the 62nd minute. She was named tournament MVP for her efforts.

“That’s one of the most deserved MVPs ever,” Meadow said. “The whole season, she’s been our leader on and off the field, her and the seniors. Betsy has such a servant heart.”

Goalkeeper Brianna Tortoricci made four saves in the win.

“They’re more determined than any team I’ve ever coached,” Meadow said. “I’ve had some talented teams before, and this is certainly a talented team, but their work ethic exceeds everyone we play against.”

Vestavia Hills finishes the season with a record of 21-2-4. Emma Listi, Mizerany, Evelyn Hopkins, Whitson and Rosemary Gill were the seniors on this year’s team.

Meadow made it official after the game that she will retire from coaching at the end of the school year, as she informed her team in the postgame huddle. It puts the bow on an incredible career, with her teams winning over 400 games and six state championships.

“Everything, the smiles, the laughs, the relationships with each one of the girls,” Meadow said of what she will remember most about this team. “They love each other and I love them as a team, and that’s what’s so special about being able to coach teams is you get to make lasting relationships and memories.”

The Rebels advanced to the final with a thrilling win over James Clemens in the semifinals, winning in a penalty shootout. Vestavia Hills defeated Prattville (10-0) and Thompson (2-0) to reach the final four in Huntsville.