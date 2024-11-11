Rebels safety to be featured on Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

On this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn, Vestavia Hills safety Spence Hanna is set to join Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd for a segment.

Hanna is one of the leaders for the Rebels, who have advanced to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Vestavia Hills will head to Central-Phenix City this week for its playoff game.

Subscribe to the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn on YouTube, to be alerted when the episode is published.

Follow all things Under the Lights by clicking this link to sign up for the Saturday morning newsletter and to find us on social media.