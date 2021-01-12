Reports: Sean Calhoun set to be next Rebels head coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of AJC. Sean Calhoun has been the head coach at Carrollton High School (Ga.) for the last five seasons.

Vestavia Hills High School may have found its next head football coach.

The school has agreed to name Sean Calhoun the varsity head coach, according to multiple media outlets in Georgia. Gradick Sports was among the first to report the news.

Calhoun comes from Carrollton High School in Georgia, where he posted a 51-12 record over the last five seasons. He announced his resignation on Tuesday morning.

'Just trusting God’s plan,’' Calhoun told Todd Holcomb of the AJC. “Sometimes we don’t fully understand or know that plan, but God will close doors and open doors, and that’s what walking in faith means.’'

The next Vestavia Hills City Schools board meeting is Jan. 25, likely the earliest a hire would be made official.

If hired, Calhoun will replace Buddy Anderson, who retired this fall following 49 years at Vestavia Hills. He won 346 games over 43 seasons as the head coach.

In 2020, the Rebels posted a 4-6 record, but two of those losses were forfeits forced by COVID-19 and they won their final three games to cap off the Anderson era.

Calhoun would be just the seventh head coach in the Rebels’ storied history.