Soccer: Rebels set to kick off season

The high school soccer season is set to begin.

The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls soccer teams took part in the annual preseason media day event Jan. 22 at Hewitt-Trussville High School to preview the 2025 campaign.

Vestavia Hills’ boys enter the season looking to make a deeper playoff push following a 17-6-3 finish and a first-round playoff exit.

The Rebels, ranked No. 6 in the Class 7A preseason coaches' poll, face a difficult road in Area 6, which features top-10 opponents Hoover, Oak Mountain and Hewitt-Trussville.

Head coach Leo Harlan emphasized the team's hunger for a deeper postseason run after consecutive early exits. With eight seniors and 15 players returning with experience, he believes the Rebels have the talent to compete at a championship level. However, the team must find ways to replace over 50 goals lost from graduating players.

Harlan highlighted the strength of the team’s culture and the bond among the players.

"Championship teams always talk about being brothers. That’s what carries you in the 80th minute, playing for each other," Harlan said.

Senior Mason McDaniel echoed that sentiment, noting a renewed sense of commitment and belief within the squad.

"There's a lot of heart," McDaniel said. "We want to come back stronger and be back where we know we can be, which is the final four in Huntsville."

Fellow senior Harrison Crotwell emphasized the importance of chemistry, explaining that players have been building stronger relationships to help drive success on the field.

Vestavia’s challenging schedule includes matchups against powerhouse programs like Dalton (Ga.), Bob Jones and Grissom.

Defender James Junkin said the team’s mentality has shifted, with a stronger sense of focus and unity.

"It’s a completely different vibe at practice," Junkin said. "Everyone is locked in, and we know no game is going to be easy."

The Rebels aim to be battle-tested by the postseason and hope their chemistry, experience and high-level competition will lead to a deep playoff run.

On the girls’ side, Vestavia Hills is coming off a strong 17-6-1 season that ended in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, the Rebels are confident they can build on last year’s performance despite key departures.

Head coach Brigid Meadow stressed the importance of team chemistry and trust, which she believes will help them fill gaps left by graduating players.

"There’s a sense of belief in one another," Meadow said. "That’s going to carry us further than having a fake sense of belief."

Vestavia has focused on strength training and team bonding since the fall, including off-the-field activities like cooking classes to build camaraderie.

Meadow expects the Rebels to score more goals this season, citing key returners like Emma Listi, Betsy Whitson and Evelyn Hopkins as offensive threats.

“We have the potential to score a lot this year if we put it all together," Meadow said.

Whitson, a senior, highlighted the team’s collective mentality as a key strength.

"Since we don’t have one star player, we all come together and are committed to working together," Whitson said.

Hopkins emphasized the trust players have in each other, especially when shifting positions.

With a competitive area that includes Oak Mountain, Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville, the Lady Rebels know every game will be a battle. Meadow is confident in her squad’s ability to compete at a high level and push for a deep playoff run.

"This team will do anything, no questions asked," she said.