Smith, Miller named 1st team all-state

Three players and a coach from Vestavia Hills High School were recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association on the all-state basketball team, following a tremendous 2021-22 season for both the boys and the girls programs.

Emma Smith was named first team all-state, as the senior guard led the Lady Rebels to the Class 7A state championship game. She was joined on the team by Hoover stars Aniya Hubbard and Reniya Kelly, who were each finalists for the 7A Player of the Year as well.

Smith finished out an exceptional career at Vestavia by becoming the first player in school history to score more than 2,000 points and grab more than 1,000 rebounds in a career and leaves the program as its all-time leading scorer.

Freshman Sarah Gordon was named third team all-state, as she put together a phenomenal freshman campaign in her first year on the varsity squad. She scored 11 points per game.

Gordon and Smith were each also selected to the first team of the Starnes Media All-South Metro Team.

John David Smelser was named the 7A girls Coach of the Year after leading the program to a 33-3 record. During his three years at Vestavia, the team has compiled an 86-18 record, losing just seven total games over the last two seasons.

Win Miller was the catalyst for the Vestavia boys team, as the 6-foot-4 junior guard was selected first team all-state. Miller has blown past 1,000 career points and posted 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game this past year.

Last season, the Vestavia girls and boys team each had great seasons. The girls advanced to the state final four for the first time since 2006 and came up just shy of the second state championship in program history (the other was in 1987).

Hoover handed the Lady Rebels two of their three losses in the season. In the state final, Hoover took a 73-64 win.

For Smith and twin sister Ally, this year marked their final one playing together. Ally scored 11 points and grabbed 4 rebounds for Vestavia in the game. Her and Emma have played on the varsity team since they were in eighth grade.

“It’s really been a blessing especially for me and Emma the last five years,” Ally Smith said. “They’re going to be back. It gives me a lot of pride knowing that we worked so hard to get where we are. Even though we came up short, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Gordon scored 11 points in the state final and lauded the twins, along with Carley Smith, the team’s third senior, for their contributions to the team and overall program.

“Being a part of this team has been an amazing experience,” Gordon said. “I’m sad it had to end this way and I can’t wait for the future. We’ll be back here.”

Miller was not the only star for the Rebels this season, as Reese Gurner carried the load many nights with his scoring and playmaking ability. He averaged 15 points and nearly 5 assists per game.

The boys were Area 6 champs, finishing with a 5-1 area mark in regular season play. The Rebels lost in a tight one to Spain Park in the area tournament final and were put out by Huntsville in the Northeast Regional semifinal, finishing with a 25-5 record.