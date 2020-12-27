Smith eclipses 1,000 career points

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) shoots a 3-pointer in a game against Chelsea at Chelsea High School on Nov. 12.

Coaches and other observers have been talking about Emma Smith’s potential for years. Her high ceiling has been apparent to anyone watching her play since she was in elementary school.

Emma and Ally Smith’s abilities were so highly regarded that they were elevated to the Vestavia Hills High School varsity basketball team as eighth-graders.

The twins have turned that potential into reality in recent years for a Lady Rebels program firmly on the rise. Earlier this season, Emma, a junior, registered her 1,000th career point in a one-point loss to Ramsay on Nov. 17.

“This is a big milestone, but she’s not satisfied,” said second-year Vestavia Hills head coach John David Smelser.

Smith recalls being on the varsity squad with her sister when the duo was still in middle school.

“I was scared to death,” she said.

Smith has been a key part of the Lady Rebels team each of the last three years and has the capability to play any of the guard positions. Vestavia moved her off the ball to begin the season, but an injury necessitated a move back to point guard.

Her skill set is diverse, as she possesses great vision, the ability to score from anywhere on the floor and attacks the glass relentlessly in search of rebounds.

“She’s an all-around player,” Smelser said.

It’s Smith’s fourth year playing varsity ball, but the 1,000-point mark admittedly snuck upon her.

“With the coaches I’ve had, they’ve always told me there’s some potential that’s there,” she said. “Now, since I’ve gotten older, it’s been put into action. I’ve had the best people tell me I could do it. I’ve somehow just gotten to 1,000. I didn’t realize it came so fast, but it’s just how it goes.”

Smith has her sights set on becoming the leading scorer in program history, with that mark sitting just north of 1,500 points. If she stays healthy, that milestone should take care of itself.

“She’s not content being where she is right now,” Smelser said. “She’s in the gym every morning getting shots up. She asks me to come work her out and put her through drills. She wants to get better, and that’s huge.”

Smelser said Smith’s desire to continually improve has a trickle-down effect to the rest of the team. With the team’s leading scorer showing great work ethic, everyone else is following suit.

“Coaching somebody like her is a blessing because you know your program’s got a bright future. She’s such a great leader and is such a hard worker and wants to get better,” he said.

Now that she is a junior, Smith wants to treat the younger crop of players the way she was treated at that age. She fondly recalls the leadership shown by past seniors such as Courtney Milner, Grace Uldrich, Anna Wood and Arden Plugge and wants to emulate what they brought to the table.

Last winter, Vestavia put together a great run, advancing to the regional final, where the Lady Rebels gave eventual state champion Spain Park a tight game.

This season, the Lady Rebels started out hot, winning 12 of their first 14 games. They have lofty goals for this season and the right mix to get there, with seniors Josie Edwards, Alison Stubbs and Kaylee Dressback among those leading the way with Smith.

“Every step of the way, we have to go 110% or we’re not going to reach that ultimate goal,” Smith said.