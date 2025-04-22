Smelser steps down as Lady Rebels coach

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Vestavia Hills women's basketball coach John David Smelser directs players during a game against Albertville at the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville at Vestavia Hills girls basketball Vestavia Hills’ head coach John Smelser reacts to a call by an umpire in a game between the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies and the Vestavia Hills Rebels at Braash-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The Rebels defeated the Huskies 46-41. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville at Vestavia Hills girls basketball Vestavia Hills’ head coach John Smelser meets with his players during a timeout in a game between the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies and the Vestavia Hills Rebels at Braash-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The Rebels defeated the Huskies 46-41. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills' head coach John David Smelser intently watches from courtside during an AHSAA Class 7A girls Northwest Regional semifinal game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Bob Jones Patriots in Tom Drake Coliseum at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills head coach John David Smelser calls out from the sideline as the Rebels face Auburn in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

John David Smelser has relinquished his post as the Vestavia Hills High School girls basketball coach, following six highly-successful seasons leading the program.

On Tuesday evening, Smelser was approved as an assistant coach with the Homewood High boys basketball program.

“The hardest part is leaving the people here,” Smelser said. “There’s not one thing I don’t like about Vestavia. The girls are awesome. My best friends are in this building.”

Smelser is returning to his roots coaching boys basketball, going to coach with Elijah Garrison at Homewood.

“Hiring JD is easily the best and easiest decision of my early career,” said Garrison, who recently completed his first year as Homewood head coach. “JD is a top-tier basketball coach in our state. He is a phenomenal human who cares about kids and wants what is best for them. He will be extremely involved in our day-to-day player development, plus our game planning and overall comprehensive vision for our program.”

The Lady Rebels posted a record of 166-33 over the last six years under Smelser’s leaderships. The program reached the regional tournament each year, went to the regional final three times and finished as the Class 7A state runner-up in 2022.

“When I got here, my goal was to build the best girls basketball program in the state, and we did that collectively,” he said. “The coaches are great people and they’re unbelievable coaches. Former players set the standard and the current ones kept it there.”

Smelser has perpetual gratitude for the likes of Tyler Burgess and Jeff Segars, former Vestavia administrators who hired him. He has also enjoyed his time working with Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman, principals Tonya Rozell and Blair Inabinett, Athletics Director Myra Miles and several others.

“It’s been a blessing working for them,” Smelser said.

Smelser believes the next Vestavia coach will be set up for success in the years to come.

“The program is in a really good spot,” he said. “These kids are so much fun, they enjoy it, they’re talented and there’s a good pipeline coming.”